Some Tucson streets to be closed for filming of HBO series

A getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate will be rolling through downtown and west-side Tucson neighborhoods in the coming days.

No need to lock your doors — it’s for a drama series.

Called “Duster,” the series is set in the 1970s southwest and is being directed by JJ Abrams and LaToya Morgan and stars actor Josh Holloway.

Abrams co-created the popular series “Lost,” which also starred Holloway.

Several Tucson streets will be closed near downtown, in the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell Road between Speedway and Anklam Road.

Film Tucson is alerting affected neighborhoods about the filming and road restrictions, but residents who need to travel during filming hours will be allowed to commute.

The Warner Bros. Television series will air on HBO Max, but a run date has not been set.

Tucson scored the series after state, county and city leaders joined with Visit Tucson and Rio Nuevo to put together an incentive package to compete with New Mexico, said Fletcher McCusker, chairman of the Rio Nuevo board.