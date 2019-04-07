America’s Drive-In goes on tour with exclusive treats starting April

13

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewMenuItem?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#NewMenuItemlt;/agt;--SONIC®

Drive-In is kicking off summer and offering guests the opportunity

to savor three delicious menu items – the energizing Red Bull®

Slush, OREO® Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches and Chocolate Chip

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches made with Nestle Tollhouse Semi-Sweet

Morsels – at special events in a limited number of cities. On Saturday,

April 13, SONIC, with a 15-foot food truck in tow, starts its journey in

Indio, Calif. for MOSCHINO’s annual Desert Party, an epic afterparty for

festival-goers. As MOSCHINO’s sole food partner, SONIC ventures into the

fashion world to provide high-profile guests with a first taste of new

treats only found at SONIC. The expedition continues to Phoenix and

Dallas, where SONIC super fans can celebrate the newest creations at

block parties sure to get everyone feeling the summer vibe.

“At SONIC, we’re bringing high energy to MOSCHINO’s famous Desert Party

to celebrate summer early, and then extending that special experience to

Phoenix and Dallas with some of our latest delicious and most playful

creations,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer. “When we

learned that Jeremy Scott, MOSCHINO’s creative director, is a SONIC fan,

we knew this was a match made in festival heaven! Our brand personality

and passion for innovation directly aligns with MOSCHINO’s, which makes

this partnership the perfect kick off to warm, summer days and nights.”

By partnering with luxury fashion brand MOSCHINO,

SONIC combines its bold flavors and the clothing empire’s bold aesthetic

to offer an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience for attendees to

kick-back after a long day at the exhilarating live music and arts

festival. The invitation-only party, now in its 12th year,

attracts a bevy of music, fashion, entertainment and social icons, and

SONIC’s menu is sure to satisfy their late-night cravings.

Red Bull Slushes are essential to energizing the party until the early

morning, providing a cool rush with the iconic Red Bull Flavor in

frozen, icy Slush form two weeks before they are available at SONIC

Drive-Ins nationwide. Enriching the experience further, party guests may

also delight their taste buds with the new SONIC Ice Cream Cookie

Sandwiches as well as other snacks only offered at the party.

After a late night in California, SONIC’s food truck travels to

CityScape Phoenix on Thursday, April 18, and The Truck Yard in Dallas on

Thursday, April 25, to allow guests to cool down and seize the summer

season with Red Bull Slushes and Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. The SONIC

Block Parties are free to guests from 2 to 10 p.m. in both markets.

Made with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream, the Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

are available now in two varieties at participating drive-ins for a

limited time for $1.49* after 8 p.m. and $1.99 throughout the

day.

Starting at $2.99*, the Red Bull Slush will be available at

drive-ins beginning April 29 in two flavors: the traditional famous Red

Bull or Cherry Limeade, which combines SONIC’s iconic flavor with Red

Bull in a slush. Red Bull fans will also be able to order 8.4-ounce cans

of Red Bull Energy Drink for just $2.99* at participating

drive-ins.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under

license.

*Tax not included. See menu for details. For a limited time only at

participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

About SONIC, America's Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the

United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. SONIC is part of the

Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com

and InspireBrands.com.

MOSCHINO

Italian luxury brand, Moschino was founded in 1983 and rose to the

forefront of the international fashion scene through the ironic,

tongue-in-cheek designs. In 2013, Jeremy Scott was appointed Creative

Director and the brand hit a new high with his unexpected original

designs that paid homage to Franco Moschino’s original concepts but were

infused Scott’s unique vision and sartorial wit. Moschino S.p.A. is the

owner of the Moschino brands. The company, which was a licensor of AEFFE

S.p.A. since from the brand debut in 1983, was acquired by AEFFE S.p.A.

in 1999.

