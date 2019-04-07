America’s Drive-In goes on tour with exclusive treats starting April
13
Drive-In is kicking off summer and offering guests the opportunity
to savor three delicious menu items – the energizing Red Bull®
Slush, OREO® Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches and Chocolate Chip
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches made with Nestle Tollhouse Semi-Sweet
Morsels – at special events in a limited number of cities. On Saturday,
April 13, SONIC, with a 15-foot food truck in tow, starts its journey in
Indio, Calif. for MOSCHINO’s annual Desert Party, an epic afterparty for
festival-goers. As MOSCHINO’s sole food partner, SONIC ventures into the
fashion world to provide high-profile guests with a first taste of new
treats only found at SONIC. The expedition continues to Phoenix and
Dallas, where SONIC super fans can celebrate the newest creations at
block parties sure to get everyone feeling the summer vibe.
“At SONIC, we’re bringing high energy to MOSCHINO’s famous Desert Party
to celebrate summer early, and then extending that special experience to
Phoenix and Dallas with some of our latest delicious and most playful
creations,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer. “When we
learned that Jeremy Scott, MOSCHINO’s creative director, is a SONIC fan,
we knew this was a match made in festival heaven! Our brand personality
and passion for innovation directly aligns with MOSCHINO’s, which makes
this partnership the perfect kick off to warm, summer days and nights.”
By partnering with luxury fashion brand MOSCHINO,
SONIC combines its bold flavors and the clothing empire’s bold aesthetic
to offer an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience for attendees to
kick-back after a long day at the exhilarating live music and arts
festival. The invitation-only party, now in its 12th year,
attracts a bevy of music, fashion, entertainment and social icons, and
SONIC’s menu is sure to satisfy their late-night cravings.
Red Bull Slushes are essential to energizing the party until the early
morning, providing a cool rush with the iconic Red Bull Flavor in
frozen, icy Slush form two weeks before they are available at SONIC
Drive-Ins nationwide. Enriching the experience further, party guests may
also delight their taste buds with the new SONIC Ice Cream Cookie
Sandwiches as well as other snacks only offered at the party.
After a late night in California, SONIC’s food truck travels to
CityScape Phoenix on Thursday, April 18, and The Truck Yard in Dallas on
Thursday, April 25, to allow guests to cool down and seize the summer
season with Red Bull Slushes and Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. The SONIC
Block Parties are free to guests from 2 to 10 p.m. in both markets.
Made with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream, the Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
are available now in two varieties at participating drive-ins for a
limited time for $1.49* after 8 p.m. and $1.99 throughout the
day.
Starting at $2.99*, the Red Bull Slush will be available at
drive-ins beginning April 29 in two flavors: the traditional famous Red
Bull or Cherry Limeade, which combines SONIC’s iconic flavor with Red
Bull in a slush. Red Bull fans will also be able to order 8.4-ounce cans
of Red Bull Energy Drink for just $2.99* at participating
drive-ins.
OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under
license.
*Tax not included. See menu for details. For a limited time only at
participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.
About SONIC, America's Drive-In
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the
United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. SONIC is part of the
Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com
and InspireBrands.com.
MOSCHINO
Italian luxury brand, Moschino was founded in 1983 and rose to the
forefront of the international fashion scene through the ironic,
tongue-in-cheek designs. In 2013, Jeremy Scott was appointed Creative
Director and the brand hit a new high with his unexpected original
designs that paid homage to Franco Moschino’s original concepts but were
infused Scott’s unique vision and sartorial wit. Moschino S.p.A. is the
owner of the Moschino brands. The company, which was a licensor of AEFFE
S.p.A. since from the brand debut in 1983, was acquired by AEFFE S.p.A.
in 1999.
