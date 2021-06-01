SOURCE Global & Conservation International Project Named to Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas List

Now, families and students at Binta’t Karis Elementary School will have access to safe, potable water for drinking, cooking and sanitation. In collaboration and with support from Conservation International, SOURCE installed its patented hydropanel technology in the community, giving the community a reliable supply of clean, safe drinking water that comes not from the ground, but from the sky. SOURCE® Hydropanels use only solar energy to draw the endless volume of pure water vapor out of the air and convert it to high-quality, mineralized drinking water, entirely off the grid and with no pumps, pipes or electricity.

“In Palawan's highlands, access to basic water services for the indigenous communities is poor and water-borne diseases remain prevalent,” said Enrique Nunez, Country Executive Director, CI Philippines. “Providing clean, healthy freshwater that is easy to access will improve health and will allow those who previously dedicated time to collecting water, predominantly mothers and teenagers, to focus on other activities that benefit themselves and their families.”