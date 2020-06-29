South 32, Sundt giving back in Southern Arizona
South 32: South 32 donated $60,000 to Santa Cruz County for COVID-19 preparedness. With the donation, county emergency management purchased a 40-foot Connex box for the secure, climate-controlled storage of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns, said Ray Sayre, the county’s director of emergency management.

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation donated $26,000 to two Southern Arizona nonprofits to address the increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Interfaith Community Services each received $13,000 in aid relief.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has switched food distributions to a drive-through model during the pandemic for contactless delivery. Interfaith Community Services has seen a sharp increase in people visiting its food bank.

The Sundt Foundation additionally awarded more than $25,000 to nine other organizations across Southern Arizona during its second-quarter distributions.

Grant recipients include Marshall Home for Men, Wheels for Kids, Haven Totes Inc., Exodus Community Services, Inc., Sold No More, Therapeutic Ranch for Animals & Kids, Autism Society of Southern Arizona, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona and the TMC Foundation.

