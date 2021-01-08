Southern Arizona tax-prep help sites opening in February with COVID-19 protocols

Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, low- to middle-income taxpayers in Southern Arizona will still be able to get free help filing their income-tax returns starting in February.
On Feb. 1, the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona launches its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program with special COVID-19 protocols in place.
Again this year, the United Way of Tucson’s VITA program has partnered with GetYourRefund.org to offer its tax support from IRS-certified volunteers entirely online to reach more taxpayers and ensure the health and safety of volunteers and clients.
Meanwhile, the Arizona AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, a similar IRS-partnered program geared toward older taxpayers, will also start up in early February, though the sites and hours have not yet been announced.
The VITA program is run nationwide in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service and locally operated by the United Way, in collaboration with Catholic Community Services and other local nonprofit agencies, using trained volunteer tax preparers.
VITA offers free and professional filing assistance for individuals and families earning up to $66,000 annually.
Because of the pandemic, there will be fewer VITA in-person tax preparation sites in Southern Arizona and more emphasis on curbside, drop-off and online services.
Last year, GetYourRefund.org services generated $28 million in refunds, credits, and COVID-19-related Economic Impact Payments across 16 states.
VITA services will also be offered at more than a dozen tax-return preparation sites across Southern Arizona operated by CCS’ Pio Decimo Center with a variety of social distancing methods and safety measures, such as curbside assistance and drive-up appointments.
Last year, VITA helped nearly 14,000 Arizona taxpayers get $23 million in refunds, with an average of $250 per return, the United Way said.
With a longtime emphasis on helping lower-income families, the program helps taxpayers access tax credits including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
VITA volunteers must complete an intense IRS-sponsored certification program every year, and most return year after year, the United Way says.
The VITA program also offers free, do-it-yourself tax preparation software online.
For complete information about tax-help locations, schedules and required documents, go to unitedwaytucson.org/vita.
To access United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s online VITA services, go to GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa. (The service was not yet available as of Jan. 8, but it is expected to go live soon and for now, users can sign up to receive email updates on its availability.)
VITA tax-help sites
In-person VITA sites open Feb. 1 and will offer tax preparation help through the April 15 tax-filing deadline (schedules subject to change).
For appointments at sites that don’t list a phone number below, or for information about sites in Cochise, Yavapai, Yuma, Graham and Greenlee counties, call the Pio Decimo Center at 622-4704.
CENTRAL
Ellie Towne Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; by appointment
EAST
- Fellowship Square, 8111 E. Broadway: By appointment only
- New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; drop-off service
- Pan Asian Center, 940 S. Craycroft Road: Tuesday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.; curbside assistance
NORTH
- National Bank of Arizona, 7601 N. Oracle Road: Friday 1-4 p.m.; drive-thru
- Marana Food Bank, 11734 W. Grier Road: By appointment
SOUTH
- Pio Decimo Center, 848 S. Seventh Ave.: Monday through Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; drive-thru
- Casa San Juan, 602 W. Ajo Way: Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; curbside assistance
- Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.; by appointment
SOUTH PIMA COUNTY
- Green Valley East, 75 Abrego Drive: Saturday, 9 – 11 a.m.; appointment, drop-off; call 300-6407
- Green Valley St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive: Monday, 10 a.m. to noon; appointment, drop-off; call 416-4766
- Sahuarita Food Bank, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive: Thursday, noon-4 p.m.; drive-thru
AARP Tax-Aide
The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program will offer a mix of online assistance and drop-off tax-prep sites that will be announced soon, ahead of openings in early February, said Geofrey Wolfe, state Tax-Aide coordinator.
Though Tax-Aide is geared mainly toward low-income, senior taxpayers, there are no age or income limits for the program, Wolfe said, adding that the program helped about 60,000 taxpayers last year.
For more information, go to aztax-aide.org.
