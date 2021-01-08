Southern Arizona tax-prep help sites opening in February with COVID-19 protocols

Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, low- to middle-income taxpayers in Southern Arizona will still be able to get free help filing their income-tax returns starting in February.

On Feb. 1, the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona launches its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program with special COVID-19 protocols in place.

Again this year, the United Way of Tucson’s VITA program has partnered with GetYourRefund.org to offer its tax support from IRS-certified volunteers entirely online to reach more taxpayers and ensure the health and safety of volunteers and clients.

Meanwhile, the Arizona AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, a similar IRS-partnered program geared toward older taxpayers, will also start up in early February, though the sites and hours have not yet been announced.

The VITA program is run nationwide in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service and locally operated by the United Way, in collaboration with Catholic Community Services and other local nonprofit agencies, using trained volunteer tax preparers.

VITA offers free and professional filing assistance for individuals and families earning up to $66,000 annually.