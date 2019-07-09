MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced the retirement of Michael Jahn, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Arizona and New Mexico, effective at the end of 2019. Mr. Jahn has been with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for 34 years, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. Starting with the Company in 1985 as a Brand Manager in California, Mr. Jahn also served as an Executive Wine Manager in California, before being promoted into leadership positions in Arizona and then later New Mexico.
“I consider Michael not only a great Southern Glazer’s executive, but also a trusted friend,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “We have benefitted greatly from his many contributions throughout his illustrious career. He will be missed by me personally and by his colleagues, suppliers, and customers alike.”
“Over three decades with the Company, Michael has helped solidify and strengthen our relationships with suppliers and customers across the west region,” said Patrick Daul, President, West Region, Southern Glazer’s. “We have been fortunate to have someone of his caliber and experience leading two important markets for the Company and we wish him much happiness in his retirement.”
Beginning in January of 2020, Tom Boyle, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sales for Phoenix, will become the new Executive Vice President and General Manager of Arizona. Greg Templeton, currently the Director of Sales for New Mexico, will become the Executive Vice President and General Manager of New Mexico. Both Tom and Greg will report to Patrick Daul.
“Michael is one of our most dedicated leaders, serving as a role model in terms of character and delivering results,” added Brad Vassar, Chief Operating Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “While he has set a high bar for excellence, I am confident that Tom and Greg will do a great job building on the foundation of success Michael has established in their respective markets.”
About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.
