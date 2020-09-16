 Skip to main content
Southwest Gas customers can comment on utility's request for rate increase
top story

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas says it is requesting a revenue increase because current rates in Arizona don’t cover its costs.

 Photo courtesy of Southwest Gas

The public can weigh in on Southwest Gas Corp.’s request for a significant rate increase Monday during a telephonic meeting hosted by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The public-comment meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at 1-866-705-2554. The passcode to speak at the meeting is 241497; to listen only, use passcode 2414978.

Southwest Gas had been seeking a $93 million annual revenue increase that would boost the average monthly bill for Southwest Gas home customers more than 19%, or about $7 a month, to $43.17 per month, while also raising rates for commercial customers by about 15% to 20%.

However, the Las Vegas-based utility has since lowered its revenue increase request somewhat, to about $89 million, though revised bill impacts were not immediately available.

The commission’s utilities staff and the state Residential Utility Consumer Office have recommended smaller increases.

In its original filing in May 2019, Southwest Gas sought a $57 million revenue hike that would increase the average monthly home gas bill by 13%, or $4.75, based on annual usage.

But the company later amended its filing to add millions of dollars in revenue to pay for some more recent system improvement costs, adjust for deferred income taxes and recover costs from its program to replace customer-owned and antiquated gas lines.

Southwest Gas says it has invested more than $667 million in improvements to its Arizona system since its last rate case in 2016.

Hearings on the rate increase were held in June and July before a Corporation Commission administrative law judge, who will make a recommendation to the full commission.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181.

