Southwest Gas customers can comment on utility's request for rate increase

The public can weigh in on Southwest Gas Corp.’s request for a significant rate increase Monday during a telephonic meeting hosted by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The public-comment meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at 1-866-705-2554. The passcode to speak at the meeting is 241497; to listen only, use passcode 2414978.

Southwest Gas had been seeking a $93 million annual revenue increase that would boost the average monthly bill for Southwest Gas home customers more than 19%, or about $7 a month, to $43.17 per month, while also raising rates for commercial customers by about 15% to 20%.

However, the Las Vegas-based utility has since lowered its revenue increase request somewhat, to about $89 million, though revised bill impacts were not immediately available.

The commission’s utilities staff and the state Residential Utility Consumer Office have recommended smaller increases.

In its original filing in May 2019, Southwest Gas sought a $57 million revenue hike that would increase the average monthly home gas bill by 13%, or $4.75, based on annual usage.