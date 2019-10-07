PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aerospace--Value-added distributor Spirit Electronics expands its offering of high reliability product lines with the addition of VPT Components, which manufactures semiconductors for critical applications in the harshest of environments.
VPT provides high-reliability discrete semiconductor products for the military, defense, satellite and aerospace industries. Their growing product portfolio includes MIL-PRF-19500 qualified transistors and diodes. Custom products and packaging services are also available.
VPT’s transistor product portfolio includes NPN and PNP small signal bipolar and medium and high-power switching; Silicon Controlled Rectifiers; NPN and PNP qualified radiation hardened transistors; MOSFETS, and JANHC and JANKC qualified chips. All bipolar transistor products are qualified to MIL-PRF-19500 slash sheets and are offered in JAN, JANTX, JANTXV, JANS, and JANSR quality levels where applicable.
The VPT diode product portfolio includes zeners, general purpose switching diodes, temperature compensated zener reference diodes, Schottky diodes, current regulator diodes and JANHC and JANKC qualified diode chip products.
“VPT Components provides the quality and reliability that our defense and aerospace customers require,” said Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics. “Adding VPT to our linecard expands our offering of mission critical component and services for high-reliability markets.”
“With over 100-years of combined experience in the military and aerospace high-reliability marketspace, the VPT Components leadership team has the knowledge to deliver the highest quality products into the JAN segments and solve Spirit customers’ critical needs,” said Dr. Joseph Benedetto, President and CEO of VPT Components.
About VPT Components
VPT Components was formed as a collaboration between VPT Inc., a global leader in power conversion solutions, and SST Components, Inc., a MIL-PRF-19500 JANS certified semiconductor manufacturer. VPT Components is now one of the largest providers of JAN certified semiconductors along with a full-service facility for the independent, unbiased testing and custom assembly of electronic components.
VPT Components acquired the assets of MACOM’s Hi-Rel Components business (former Aeroflex Metelics) in September 2018 and is committed to supporting the current slash sheet qualifications as listed on the Qualified Manufacturer’s List (QML).
Visit VPT Components’ website: vptcomponents.com
About Spirit Electronics
Spirit Electronics is a Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned Small Business serving the DOD and Aerospace industries with a range of electronic components from leading suppliers of FPGAs, ASICs, passives and discrete semiconductors, relays, frequency controls, and connectors. Spirit specifically provides value-added services, including SMI, Testing, Design, Assembly, and End-of-Life Management.
Visit our web site: spiritelectronics.com
Contacts
Marti McCurdy
Spirit Electronics
480-993-1533