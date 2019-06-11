Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), in partnership with Spirit
Electronics, will provide manufacturing lot-specific data services for
their industry-leading gallium nitride-based power devices.
Electronics announces a partnership with EPC
to provide an expanded range of manufacturing lot-specific data services
for their industry-leading enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN)
devices.
“Our partnership with Spirit Electronics provides the opportunity for
EPC to complement Spirit’s extensive history and proven successful track
record in working with defense and aerospace customers,” commented Alex
Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “Offering lot-specific data services
related to our eGaN power semiconductor products will enable us to bring
additional value to these demanding applications.”
Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics, noted that, “Our partnership
with EPC has been an exciting addition to our portfolio of products and
this new offering of lot-specific data services will further help us
bring the superior performance of eGaN power transistors and ICs to
defense and aerospace customers, so they can design leading-edge power
system solutions.”
EPC is offering a variety of data pack services for their eGaN FETs and
ICs. More information can be found at: epc-co.com/epc/Products/DataPacks.aspx
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride-based power
management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode
gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in
applications such as DC-DC
converters, wireless
power transfer, envelope
tracking, RF transmission, power
inverters, remote
sensing technology (Lidar), and Class-D
audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the
best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of
eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy,
and cost efficiency.
Visit the EPC web site: www.epc-co.com
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion
Corporation, Inc.
About Spirit Electronics
Spirit Electronics is a Woman Owned, Veteran Owned Small Business
serving the DOD and Aerospace industries with a range of electronic
components from leading suppliers of FPGA’s, ASIC’s, passives and
discrete semiconductors, relays, frequency controls, and connectors.
Spirit specifically provides value-added services, including SMI,
Testing, Design, Assembly, and End of Life Management.
Many of the companies we serve have deeply integrated Spirit into their
planning, processes and manufacturing. They count on us to plan, procure
and warehouse inventory, and execute delivery of components that are
prepped and ready for assembly upon arrival. Spirit’s extensive ERP
system provides us with the bandwidth to manage millions of line items
simultaneously, ensuring quality and successful delivery to our
customers.
Visit our web site: spiritelectronics.com
