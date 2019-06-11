Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), in partnership with Spirit

Electronics announces a partnership with EPC

to provide an expanded range of manufacturing lot-specific data services

for their industry-leading enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN)

devices.

“Our partnership with Spirit Electronics provides the opportunity for

EPC to complement Spirit’s extensive history and proven successful track

record in working with defense and aerospace customers,” commented Alex

Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “Offering lot-specific data services

related to our eGaN power semiconductor products will enable us to bring

additional value to these demanding applications.”

Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics, noted that, “Our partnership

with EPC has been an exciting addition to our portfolio of products and

this new offering of lot-specific data services will further help us

bring the superior performance of eGaN power transistors and ICs to

defense and aerospace customers, so they can design leading-edge power

system solutions.”

EPC is offering a variety of data pack services for their eGaN FETs and

ICs. More information can be found at: epc-co.com/epc/Products/DataPacks.aspx

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride-based power

management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode

gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in

applications such as DC-DC

converters, wireless

power transfer, envelope

tracking, RF transmission, power

inverters, remote

sensing technology (Lidar), and Class-D

audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the

best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of

eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy,

and cost efficiency.

Visit the EPC web site: www.epc-co.com

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion

Corporation, Inc.

About Spirit Electronics

Spirit Electronics is a Woman Owned, Veteran Owned Small Business

serving the DOD and Aerospace industries with a range of electronic

components from leading suppliers of FPGA’s, ASIC’s, passives and

discrete semiconductors, relays, frequency controls, and connectors.

Spirit specifically provides value-added services, including SMI,

Testing, Design, Assembly, and End of Life Management.

Many of the companies we serve have deeply integrated Spirit into their

planning, processes and manufacturing. They count on us to plan, procure

and warehouse inventory, and execute delivery of components that are

prepped and ready for assembly upon arrival. Spirit’s extensive ERP

system provides us with the bandwidth to manage millions of line items

simultaneously, ensuring quality and successful delivery to our

customers.

Visit our web site: spiritelectronics.com

