Hannon, Hopeman and Santana share long histories in the Aerospace and

Defense market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aerospace?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#aerospacelt;/agt;--Spirit Electronics, a preeminent value-added distributor based in

Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to announce its recent hire of three

industry veterans: Patty Hannon and Kate Hopeman, who join Team Spirit

as Strategic Account Managers; and Pam Santana, as a Pricing Analyst.

They will support Spirit’s current customer base in North America,

focusing on its core competency of Aerospace and Defense.

Each has more than 20 years of experience in the defense/aerospace

electronics industry at Microsemi/White Electronic Designs where they

previously worked together: Hopeman as Director of Worldwide Sales,

Hannon as Director of Strategic Customers, and Santana as Purchasing

Manager, supplying memory, processor and GPS products to government

subcontractors across many of the major weapons and aircraft

platforms. The women are also active volunteers in several local

community organizations.

"The knowledge and experience that these three outstanding professionals

bring to our company will immediately benefit our customers through

direct contact support and improved integration,” said Marti McCurdy,

Spirit's CEO. “Their ability to understand our customers’ needs and to

develop strong relationships with our suppliers and customers is sure to

contribute to our company’s positive growth.”

Spirit Electronics is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business that

provides elevated supply-chain solutions and electronic component

distribution for global technology leaders in the aerospace, defense and

communication industries. From fighter jets to guided missiles, Spirit

plays a vital role in supplying world-class products and services to

meet the highly demanding and rapidly changing needs of its clients.

About Spirit Electronics:

For more than three decades, Spirit Electronics has been a valued

distributor and partner to key technology sectors. Our status as a

VOWOSB, SDB owned-company provides diversity requirement relief to

defense and aerospace customers.

Spirit specifically offers a wide range of electronic components and

world-class value-added services, including SMI, Wafer and Component

Electrical Testing, Design, Assembly, and End-of-Life Management. For

more information, visit www.spiritelectronics.com.

Spirit Electronics is located in Phoenix, AZ, with sales offices in San

Jose and Irvine, CA.

Contacts

Press:

Marti McCurdy

Spirit Electronics

marti@spiritelectronics.com

480-993-1533

