Hannon, Hopeman and Santana share long histories in the Aerospace and
Defense market
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aerospace?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#aerospacelt;/agt;--Spirit Electronics, a preeminent value-added distributor based in
Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to announce its recent hire of three
industry veterans: Patty Hannon and Kate Hopeman, who join Team Spirit
as Strategic Account Managers; and Pam Santana, as a Pricing Analyst.
They will support Spirit’s current customer base in North America,
focusing on its core competency of Aerospace and Defense.
Each has more than 20 years of experience in the defense/aerospace
electronics industry at Microsemi/White Electronic Designs where they
previously worked together: Hopeman as Director of Worldwide Sales,
Hannon as Director of Strategic Customers, and Santana as Purchasing
Manager, supplying memory, processor and GPS products to government
subcontractors across many of the major weapons and aircraft
platforms. The women are also active volunteers in several local
community organizations.
"The knowledge and experience that these three outstanding professionals
bring to our company will immediately benefit our customers through
direct contact support and improved integration,” said Marti McCurdy,
Spirit's CEO. “Their ability to understand our customers’ needs and to
develop strong relationships with our suppliers and customers is sure to
contribute to our company’s positive growth.”
Spirit Electronics is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business that
provides elevated supply-chain solutions and electronic component
distribution for global technology leaders in the aerospace, defense and
communication industries. From fighter jets to guided missiles, Spirit
plays a vital role in supplying world-class products and services to
meet the highly demanding and rapidly changing needs of its clients.
About Spirit Electronics:
For more than three decades, Spirit Electronics has been a valued
distributor and partner to key technology sectors. Our status as a
VOWOSB, SDB owned-company provides diversity requirement relief to
defense and aerospace customers.
Spirit specifically offers a wide range of electronic components and
world-class value-added services, including SMI, Wafer and Component
Electrical Testing, Design, Assembly, and End-of-Life Management. For
more information, visit www.spiritelectronics.com.
Spirit Electronics is located in Phoenix, AZ, with sales offices in San
Jose and Irvine, CA.
