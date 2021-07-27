Spirit Electronics Expands Value-Added Services with In-House Contract Manufacturing

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HUBZone--Spirit Electronics, a value-added microelectronics distributor, today announced that it has added a contract manufacturing line at its facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The company now offers circuit board assembly along with franchised distribution, BOM management and component and system level test all under one roof.

Within their expanded 16,000sf Phoenix, AZ, facility, Spirit Electronics has 5,300sf dedicated to board assembly. Spirit invested more than $3 million in new semiconductor test equipment, environmental chambers and high-end fluorescent X-ray (XRF) imaging and measurement equipment. The new board assembly services offer the Aerospace and Defense industry the ability to buy individual components and receive a fully assembled and qualified board.