Spirit Electronics Expands Value-Added Services with In-House Contract Manufacturing

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HUBZone--Spirit Electronics, a value-added microelectronics distributor, today announced that it has added a contract manufacturing line at its facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The company now offers circuit board assembly along with franchised distribution, BOM management and component and system level test all under one roof.
Within their expanded 16,000sf Phoenix, AZ, facility, Spirit Electronics has 5,300sf dedicated to board assembly. Spirit invested more than $3 million in new semiconductor test equipment, environmental chambers and high-end fluorescent X-ray (XRF) imaging and measurement equipment. The new board assembly services offer the Aerospace and Defense industry the ability to buy individual components and receive a fully assembled and qualified board.
“We are redefining the meaning of distribution and offering unparalleled supply chain security in our industry with procurement, test and assembly services,” says Marti McCurdy, Spirit Electronics CEO. “This vertical integration allows us to fill a unique space in the market, taking a product all the way from design, to foundry, to assembly and test, and deliver a qualified product to the customer for military or space applications. Our new capabilities have generated a lot of interest within our business sector.”
Spirit’s circuit board assembly capabilities include:
A leading-edge, proprietary method of robotic re-ball and solder exchange to create leaded solutions
Highly accurate and versatile board assembly that can accurately place an 03015 ultra-tiny chip to the industry’s largest FPGA components onto a customer’s board
SMT/SMD, through-hole and mixed technology PCB assemblies and the ability to trace a part all the way down to the reference designator on the board
PCB sizes from 50mm x 50mm (2″ x 2″) to 810mm L x 480mm W
Benefits of the vertically integrated services include cost and schedule reductions, reduced material handling, robust quality oversight, consolidated documentation, streamlined processing and product care, custody and control.
About Spirit Electronics:
For more than four decades, Spirit Electronics has been a valued distributor and partner to key technology sectors. Spirit’s status as a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB, SDB) with HUBZone certification provides diversity requirement relief to defense and aerospace customers.
Spirit offers electronic component distribution and world-class value-added services, including SMI, testing and contract manufacturing. For more information, visit www.spiritelectronics.com.
Spirit Electronics is located in Phoenix, AZ, with sales offices in New England and San Jose, CA.
