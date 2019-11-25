SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
Jason Child, chief financial officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ, beginning at 1:10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Doug Merritt, president and CEO, will host a discussion and Q&A session at the 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV, beginning at 2:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Interested parties may access an audio-only webcast of each session via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com/events.cfm.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.
