Spring Venture Group Announces Opening of Orlando Office

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to contribute to the greater Orlando-area economy and business landscape. Along with offering rewarding career opportunities, our Orlando office allows us to continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers in Florida and across the country,” said Mark Hunter, President of Spring Venture Group. “Orlando delivers on everything we were looking for: a significant talent pool, a great cost of living, and tremendous opportunities to partner with local universities and colleges. We are grateful to join such a renowned and vibrant community.”

The company is hiring 150 full-time sales advisors. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all employees will work from home until a safe return to the office is certain. Tenured leadership from the Kansas City headquarters will relocate to direct office operations and oversee a team dedicated to helping consumers navigate their Medicare options.