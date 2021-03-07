Spring Venture Group Announces Opening of Orlando Office

The Company is immediately hiring 150 full- time sales advisor positions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medicare--Spring Venture Group announced today the opening of their first Florida office located in Orlando’s SouthPark Center. This expansion marks Spring Venture Group’s fourth location and will be home to the Company’s SmartMatch™ Insurance Agency, LLC. Spring Venture Group is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and has additional offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Atchison, Kansas.
SmartMatch is an independent insurance agency specializing in senior healthcare insurance solutions. SmartMatch partners with leading national insurance carriers to provide an exceptional shopping and enrollment experience for their customers.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us to contribute to the greater Orlando-area economy and business landscape. Along with offering rewarding career opportunities, our Orlando office allows us to continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers in Florida and across the country,” said Mark Hunter, President of Spring Venture Group. “Orlando delivers on everything we were looking for: a significant talent pool, a great cost of living, and tremendous opportunities to partner with local universities and colleges. We are grateful to join such a renowned and vibrant community.”
The company is hiring 150 full-time sales advisors. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all employees will work from home until a safe return to the office is certain. Tenured leadership from the Kansas City headquarters will relocate to direct office operations and oversee a team dedicated to helping consumers navigate their Medicare options.
“Opening a new office amid the uncertainty of COVID-19 requires some creative and flexible thinking,” said Kim McDonald, Spring Venture Group’s Executive Vice President of People. “The well-being of our employees is our top priority, so all new hires will be interviewed, onboarded, and trained remotely. We are prepared to set them up for success and establish a strong foundation of support. Rest assured, we’ll shift our staff back into the office only when physical location can be safely accessed.”
Spring Venture Group is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Kansas City and looks forward to bringing that momentum to the Orlando market.
Interested candidates can apply now on Spring Venture Group’s Orlando careers page.
About Spring Venture Group
Spring Venture Group is a leading digital direct-to-consumer sales and marketing company with product offerings focused on the senior market. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in distributing Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Plans, and related products via its digital properties and dedicated team of insurance advisors. Spring Venture Group’s sophisticated data-driven platforms engage customers on their terms with product offerings tailored to each customer’s individual needs. Spring’s industry expertise and innovative use of technologies has established the organization as a valued partner with its carrier partners to serve the senior market. The company employs over 900 professionals and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri with locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, Atchison, Kansas and Orlando, Florida. Learn more about Spring Venture Group by visiting their careers page and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Matt Lowe | Director of Content and Communications
773-266-8889