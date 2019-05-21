The Company is immediately hiring sixty full-time positions
and data analytics company specializing in Medicare Supplement, Medicare
Advantage and related senior health products, announced today their
expansion to Old Town Scottsdale with an official opening set for June.
This expansion marks the Company’s third location including a
headquarters in Kansas City and a satellite office in Atchison, Kansas.
“Our expansion to Old Town Scottsdale allows us to continue supplying
great service to our national customer base,” said Chris Giuliani, CEO
of Spring Venture Group. “As we were exploring potential locations, Old
Town Scottsdale delivered on everything we wanted: a significant talent
pool, a great cost of living, and tremendous opportunity for
partnerships with local universities and colleges. This is an excellent
opportunity for us to contribute to the greater Scottsdale area economy
and business landscape while continuing the momentum we’ve set in Kansas
City.”
The Company’s Medicare supplement agency United
Medicare Advisors (UMA) will move into the offices at 4141 North
Scottsdale Road, in the heart of historic Old Town Scottsdale. Tenured
leadership from the Kansas City headquarters will relocate to direct
office operations and oversee a full-time team of sales advisors
dedicated to helping clients navigate the complex Medicare landscape.
The Company is currently hiring 60 full-time sales agents. United
Medicare Advisors provides its licensed agents with highly-qualified
sales opportunities, ensures no cold calls, and offers ongoing
sales coaching with a competitive income and benefits package.
Interested candidates can apply now on Spring Venture Group’s
Scottsdale careers page.
Spring Venture Group has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing
companies in Kansas City and they plan on bringing that momentum to
greater Scottsdale.
About Spring Venture Group
Spring Venture Group is a leading digital direct-to-consumer sales and
marketing company with product offerings focused on the senior market.
Founded in 2009, the Company specializes in distributing Medicare
Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Plans, and related
products via its digital properties and dedicated team of insurance
advisors. Spring’s sophisticated data-driven platforms engage customers
on their terms with product offerings tailored to each customer’s
individual needs. Spring’s industry expertise and innovative use of
technologies has established the organization as a valued partner with
its carrier partners to serve the senior market. The Company employs
over 700 professionals and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
Learn more about Spring Venture Group by visiting their careers page
and follow them on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
