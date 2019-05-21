The Company is immediately hiring sixty full-time positions

and data analytics company specializing in Medicare Supplement, Medicare

Advantage and related senior health products, announced today their

expansion to Old Town Scottsdale with an official opening set for June.

This expansion marks the Company’s third location including a

headquarters in Kansas City and a satellite office in Atchison, Kansas.

“Our expansion to Old Town Scottsdale allows us to continue supplying

great service to our national customer base,” said Chris Giuliani, CEO

of Spring Venture Group. “As we were exploring potential locations, Old

Town Scottsdale delivered on everything we wanted: a significant talent

pool, a great cost of living, and tremendous opportunity for

partnerships with local universities and colleges. This is an excellent

opportunity for us to contribute to the greater Scottsdale area economy

and business landscape while continuing the momentum we’ve set in Kansas

City.”

The Company’s Medicare supplement agency United

Medicare Advisors (UMA) will move into the offices at 4141 North

Scottsdale Road, in the heart of historic Old Town Scottsdale. Tenured

leadership from the Kansas City headquarters will relocate to direct

office operations and oversee a full-time team of sales advisors

dedicated to helping clients navigate the complex Medicare landscape.

The Company is currently hiring 60 full-time sales agents. United

Medicare Advisors provides its licensed agents with highly-qualified

sales opportunities, ensures no cold calls, and offers ongoing

sales coaching with a competitive income and benefits package.

Interested candidates can apply now on Spring Venture Group’s

Scottsdale careers page.

Spring Venture Group has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing

companies in Kansas City and they plan on bringing that momentum to

greater Scottsdale.

About Spring Venture Group

Spring Venture Group is a leading digital direct-to-consumer sales and

marketing company with product offerings focused on the senior market.

Founded in 2009, the Company specializes in distributing Medicare

Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Plans, and related

products via its digital properties and dedicated team of insurance

advisors. Spring’s sophisticated data-driven platforms engage customers

on their terms with product offerings tailored to each customer’s

individual needs. Spring’s industry expertise and innovative use of

technologies has established the organization as a valued partner with

its carrier partners to serve the senior market. The Company employs

over 700 professionals and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Learn more about Spring Venture Group by visiting their careers page

and follow them on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

