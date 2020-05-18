Spring Venture Group Ramps Hiring, Looks To Fill 400 Additional Full-Time and Seasonal Positions

As people across the US seek jobs, Spring Venture Group offers paid training and work from home opportunities
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spring Venture Group (SVG or the Company) a digital, direct-to-consumer, insurance company specializing in senior health, announced today that they are hiring for over 400 positions over the next three months.
“It’s rewarding to be able to provide jobs at a time when people are eager to get back to work,” said Kristi Jones, Spring Venture Group’s Director of Talent Acquisition. “As an inside sales advisor you’ll guide adults 65+ through one of the most difficult decisions of their life: purchasing a Medicare plan. You’ll help clients take control of their health care and feel confident that their needs are met.”
The majority of these positions are based in the Kansas City metro area but SVG is also seeking applicants for its Scottsdale and Atchison offices. Additionally, the company is hiring remote employees across Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas.
“The safety of our employees is our top priority,” said Kim McDonald, Spring Venture Group’s Executive Vice President of People. “With the continued impact of COVID-19 and social distancing measures, all new hires will be interviewed, on-boarded and trained remotely. Rest assured we’ll shift our staff back into an office only when physical locations can be safely accessed.”
The company stated their goal is to hire 300 full-time agents and 100 seasonal agents, but all qualified applicants will be considered. To learn more about Spring Venture Group’s job openings, or to apply today, visit: https://www.springventuregroup.com/careers/
About Spring Venture Group
Spring Venture Group (SVG) Is the Parent Company of two industry leading direct-to-consumer health insurance companies, focused on the senior market. SVG blends sophisticated data science and personalized guidance to create an exceptional customer experience. Fueled by real-time data, SVG’s licensed advisors help thousands of seniors better understand their insurance options by connecting them with coverage personalized to their exact needs. The Company employs over 900 professionals and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri with locations in Atchison, KS and Scottsdale, AZ.
