St. Mary’s Hospital will no longer offer outpatient rehabilitation services.
Citing proper allocation of resources, Carondelet Health Network CEO Frank Molinaro said the service will end July 19.
“This was a decision that we did not take lightly,” he said in a statement emailed to the Star. “We will continue serving rehab patients at St. Mary’s until July 19, and work with those patients and referring providers to transfer patients who will continue to need services after that date to other facilities.
“Our HR team is working to assist eligible employees in finding other positions within our hospital or our sister facilities.”
Carondelet did not respond to questions about the number of employees affected.
Services at St. Mary’s, 1601 W. St. Mary’s Road, included physical and aquatic therapy.