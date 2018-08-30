World-class animal hospital offers 24/7 emergency, specialty, and
primary care
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 1st Pet Veterinary Center in the North Valley has relocated to a
new, state-of-the-art location at 18453 N. 7th Avenue – just
across the street from their previous address. The new hospital is one
of three 1st Pet locations in the region offering 24-hour comprehensive
care for companion animals.
“The growth that 1st Pet had experienced in Phoenix since opening its
original location in 2006, provided the practice the opportunity to
build a more spacious facility with more advanced services, all in a
warm and welcoming environment,” said Randy Spencer, DVM, Founder and
Director. “Our new location ensures that we can provide modern,
collaborative care for every patient 24/7/365.”
Every detail was considered during design and construction to ensure an
exceptional patient and pet owner experience is provided. The AAHA-accredited
clinic includes:
Primary care for all life stages
24/7 Emergency & Critical Care
Surgical services: traditional and minimally invasive
Internal Medicine consults
Physical rehabilitation
11,300 square feet
14 pet care suites
Separate canine/feline waiting areas
Feline-only rooms
Nutrition guidance
Behavioral counseling
A Fear-Free-Certified staff
A commitment to unsurpassed service
And much more
A festive Open
House was recently held to celebrate the opening of the new
practice. A beautifully catered lunch and behind the scenes tours were
provided to clients, friends, and veterinary professionals. Tours are
always available to the public. Call 623.849.0700 for details.
About 1st Pet Veterinary Centers
Pet Veterinary Centers are award-winning, AAHA accredited, 24/7
emergency, specialty, and primary care animal hospitals with three
locations in Arizona: 1233 W. Warner Road, Chandler, 5404 E. Southern
Ave., Mesa, and 18453 N. 7th Street, Phoenix. 1st Pet employs
over 200 team members and 35 doctors, and has served the Valley since
1989. It is one of the only veterinary hospitals in the region with a
board-certified emergency and critical
care specialist at the helm as medical
director. Visit 1stPetVet.com
to learn more.
