World-class animal hospital offers 24/7 emergency, specialty, and

primary care

The 1st Pet Veterinary Center in the North Valley has relocated to a

new, state-of-the-art location at 18453 N. 7th Avenue – just

across the street from their previous address. The new hospital is one

of three 1st Pet locations in the region offering 24-hour comprehensive

care for companion animals.

“The growth that 1st Pet had experienced in Phoenix since opening its

original location in 2006, provided the practice the opportunity to

build a more spacious facility with more advanced services, all in a

warm and welcoming environment,” said Randy Spencer, DVM, Founder and

Director. “Our new location ensures that we can provide modern,

collaborative care for every patient 24/7/365.”

Every detail was considered during design and construction to ensure an

exceptional patient and pet owner experience is provided. The AAHA-accredited

clinic includes:



  • Primary care for all life stages


  • 24/7 Emergency & Critical Care


  • Surgical services: traditional and minimally invasive


  • Internal Medicine consults


  • Physical rehabilitation


  • 11,300 square feet


  • 14 pet care suites


  • Separate canine/feline waiting areas


  • Feline-only rooms


  • Nutrition guidance


  • Behavioral counseling


  • A Fear-Free-Certified staff


  • A commitment to unsurpassed service


  • And much more

A festive Open

House was recently held to celebrate the opening of the new

practice. A beautifully catered lunch and behind the scenes tours were

provided to clients, friends, and veterinary professionals. Tours are

always available to the public. Call 623.849.0700 for details.

About 1st Pet Veterinary Centers

1st

Pet Veterinary Centers are award-winning, AAHA accredited, 24/7

emergency, specialty, and primary care animal hospitals with three

locations in Arizona: 1233 W. Warner Road, Chandler, 5404 E. Southern

Ave., Mesa, and 18453 N. 7th Street, Phoenix. 1st Pet employs

over 200 team members and 35 doctors, and has served the Valley since

1989. It is one of the only veterinary hospitals in the region with a

board-certified emergency and critical

care specialist at the helm as medical

director. Visit 1stPetVet.com

to learn more.

Contacts

1st Pet Veterinary Centers

Debe Jorgensen, 623.849.0700

Marketing

Specialist

debe@1stpetvet.com

