Extended partnership brings best-of-breed digital marketing solution

to DMOs in European markets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stackla,

the world’s smartest visual content marketing platform, today announces

the multi-year extension and global expansion of its partnership with Simpleview,

the leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing,

revenue generation and mobile technologies for the global destination

marketing industry.

“With the global expansion of our Simpleview partnership, we’re

providing thousands of destination marketers access to the most capable

digital marketing suite available in market,” said Damien Mahoney,

Co-Founder and CEO of Stackla. “The combined capability of Stackla and

Simpleview is unmatched. Together, we’re saving destination marketers

valuable time and money by helping them seamlessly fuel their websites,

emails, ads and more with the inspirational user-generated content (UGC)

travelers seek when planning their next trip.”

“There is no question that Stackla continues to be the best UGC platform

on the market,” said Simpleview VP of Sales Greg Evans, “and it’s that

level of expertise, leadership and innovation we want to continue to

bring to our customers, especially as we expand into the European

market.”

Mahoney confirms that Stackla is reinvesting in product, integrations

and global support, saying, “We have a host of major product releases

this year that will be transformational for the travel and DMO industry.”

As the UGC platform of choice for organizations large and small across

all segments of travel—from DMOs, tour operators and OTAs to airlines,

cruise lines and hotel groups—Stackla is trusted by hundreds of travel

brands around the world, including Air France, Expedia, The Travel

Corporation (TTC), Leading Hotels of the World, Brand USA,

VisitScotland, Visit Las Vegas and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Stackla has recently released several new features to make it quicker

and easier than ever for travel marketers to find, manage and

continually put the best user-generated content to work for their brands.



  • Stackla’s
    Co-Pilot machine learning engine     learns brands’ specific
    audiences and preferences to make predictive content recommendations


  • Stackla
    Asset Manager     centralizes all brands’ earned and owned assets,
    offering easy photo editing,
    organization
    and distribution while being the only asset manager with real-time
    content discovery and recommendations


  • Stackla
    Chrome Extension     enables marketers to access, search and use
    Stackla UGC directly from their Chrome browsers as well as easily add,
    tag and rights manage visuals from within Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
    or YouTube browsers


  • Robust Rights
    Management     workflows for all 25+ social networks
    Stackla supports including original file upload forms that make it
    easy for brands to get high-res images from content creators


  • View
    Similar Tiles     and Find
    Tiles from this Location     allow marketers to instantly surface
    images that closely resemble a brand’s chosen visual or other images
    that were taken at the same location as a selected image


  • Automation
    Rules     can drastically improve internal efficiencies and save
    marketers time by enabling them to automate various actions based on
    customizable content triggers


  • Group
    Management and User Access Controls     give organizations the
    power to manage multiple Stackla deployments with granular controls
    across cities, states, regions, brands or teams

Stackla will be at Simpleview

Summit May 19-22 in Phoenix, AZ. Learn more about Stackla-powered

UGC with Simpleview here.

About Stackla

Stackla is the world’s smartest visual content marketing platform,

helping modern marketers discover, manage and display the best visuals

across all their marketing touchpoints. With an AI-powered

user-generated content platform and asset manager, Stackla sits at the

core of the marketing stack, actively discovering and recommending

content from across the social web to reduce content costs while fueling

personalized experiences at scale. Trusted by 350+ brands across travel,

CPG, retail and nonprofits, Stackla is designed to meet the needs of

enterprise-level organizations like Disney, McDonald’s, Toyota, Sony and

Expedia. For more information, visit www.stackla.com

and follow us on Twitter at @stackla.

Contacts

Megan DeGruttola

Head of Global Content & Communications, Stackla

megan.degruttola@stackla.com

