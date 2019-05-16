Extended partnership brings best-of-breed digital marketing solution
to DMOs in European markets
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stackla,
the world’s smartest visual content marketing platform, today announces
the multi-year extension and global expansion of its partnership with Simpleview,
the leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing,
revenue generation and mobile technologies for the global destination
marketing industry.
“With the global expansion of our Simpleview partnership, we’re
providing thousands of destination marketers access to the most capable
digital marketing suite available in market,” said Damien Mahoney,
Co-Founder and CEO of Stackla. “The combined capability of Stackla and
Simpleview is unmatched. Together, we’re saving destination marketers
valuable time and money by helping them seamlessly fuel their websites,
emails, ads and more with the inspirational user-generated content (UGC)
travelers seek when planning their next trip.”
“There is no question that Stackla continues to be the best UGC platform
on the market,” said Simpleview VP of Sales Greg Evans, “and it’s that
level of expertise, leadership and innovation we want to continue to
bring to our customers, especially as we expand into the European
market.”
Mahoney confirms that Stackla is reinvesting in product, integrations
and global support, saying, “We have a host of major product releases
this year that will be transformational for the travel and DMO industry.”
As the UGC platform of choice for organizations large and small across
all segments of travel—from DMOs, tour operators and OTAs to airlines,
cruise lines and hotel groups—Stackla is trusted by hundreds of travel
brands around the world, including Air France, Expedia, The Travel
Corporation (TTC), Leading Hotels of the World, Brand USA,
VisitScotland, Visit Las Vegas and Norwegian Cruise Line.
Stackla has recently released several new features to make it quicker
and easier than ever for travel marketers to find, manage and
continually put the best user-generated content to work for their brands.
Stackla’s
Co-Pilot machine learning engine learns brands’ specific
audiences and preferences to make predictive content recommendations
Stackla
Asset Manager centralizes all brands’ earned and owned assets,
offering easy photo editing,
organization
and distribution while being the only asset manager with real-time
content discovery and recommendations
Stackla
Chrome Extension enables marketers to access, search and use
Stackla UGC directly from their Chrome browsers as well as easily add,
tag and rights manage visuals from within Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
or YouTube browsers
Robust Rights
Management workflows for all 25+ social networks
Stackla supports including original file upload forms that make it
easy for brands to get high-res images from content creators
View
Similar Tiles and Find
Tiles from this Location allow marketers to instantly surface
images that closely resemble a brand’s chosen visual or other images
that were taken at the same location as a selected image
Automation
Rules can drastically improve internal efficiencies and save
marketers time by enabling them to automate various actions based on
customizable content triggers
Group
Management and User Access Controls give organizations the
power to manage multiple Stackla deployments with granular controls
across cities, states, regions, brands or teams
Stackla will be at Simpleview
Summit May 19-22 in Phoenix, AZ. Learn more about Stackla-powered
UGC with Simpleview here.
About Stackla
Stackla is the world’s smartest visual content marketing platform,
helping modern marketers discover, manage and display the best visuals
across all their marketing touchpoints. With an AI-powered
user-generated content platform and asset manager, Stackla sits at the
core of the marketing stack, actively discovering and recommending
content from across the social web to reduce content costs while fueling
personalized experiences at scale. Trusted by 350+ brands across travel,
CPG, retail and nonprofits, Stackla is designed to meet the needs of
enterprise-level organizations like Disney, McDonald’s, Toyota, Sony and
Expedia. For more information, visit www.stackla.com
and follow us on Twitter at @stackla.
