Standard Solar Expands Asset Portfolio, Announces Completion of Solar Carport Canopy Project for Northwest Fire District in Tucson, Arizona

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Standard Solar, Inc., a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide, today announced the completion of a 12-building solar carport canopy project for the Northwest Fire District in Tucson, Arizona. Standard Solar financed the project and will own and operate the system.
The project utilizes parking lot shade canopies at multiple fire stations, a training center and an operations warehouse in the Northwest Fire District. The 657-kilowatt project was completed in partnership with CI Labs, an industry leader of commercial and industrial underwriting, engineering and financing analytic platforms, and Urban Energy Solutions, LLC, a Veregy Company, a multi-disciplined performance contracting and energy solutions company.
“Adding the Northwest Fire District project to our expanding project portfolio underlines the success of our partnerships and the potential for solar growth in Arizona,” said Jason Feng, Director of Channel Partnerships, West for Standard Solar. “As a long-term owner of solar assets with in-house financing capabilities, we are actively adding projects to drive the distributed generation solar market.”
The project was financed via a Solar Services Agreement resulting in no upfront costs by the Northwest Fire District. The combined carport canopies are expected to produce 1.23 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy annually, which is equivalent to offsetting the greenhouse gas emissions from 187,884 passenger vehicles driven for one year and the CO2 emissions from 958,245,129 pounds of coal burned.
Northwest Fire District is a nonprofit, community service organization providing a wide range of dedicated services to its residential and commercial property owners. In addition to fire protection, multiple paramedic-staffed units located throughout the District provide advanced life treatment and transport within minutes.
About Standard Solar
Standard Solar, Inc. is a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. Dedicated to making Distributed Generation (DG) solar more accessible to businesses, institutions, governments and utilities, the company is forging the path for clean, renewable energy development through turnkey solutions. With more than 100 megawatts installed, financed and maintained, Standard Solar is one of the most trusted and respected solar companies in the US. Owned by Énergir, a leading energy provider with more than $5.8 billion US in assets, Standard Solar operates nationally and is headquartered in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.standardsolar.com
About NWFD
Northwest Fire District has served residents and businesses in the northwest Tucson metro area for more than 30 years. A group of conscientious community members who wanted quality service and protection established the District in the early 80’s. Since the District answered its first call, it has provided increasingly higher levels of fire protection and life safety services to a rapidly growing population. These services are offered from 11 strategically located fire stations situated across the 151 square miles that make up the Northwest Fire District.
