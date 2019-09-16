PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An affiliate of Staple Street Capital (“Staple Street”) announced its acquisition of Precise Metal Products (“Precise” or the “Company”) in partnership with Thompson Capital Partners (“TCP”). Precise Metal Products is a leading manufacturer of complex metal assemblies for many of the world’s largest aerospace and defense companies.
Precise Metal Products’ President and CEO, Steve Bangerter, said “We’re excited to work with our new investment partners. They have a differentiated track record of helping companies like ours accelerate continuous improvement initiatives to support long-term growth.”
The partners from Staple Street Capital added “We are impressed by the Company’s senior leadership team and their commitment to quality, customer service and operational excellence. They have successfully positioned Precise as a best-in-class partner for their customers. We are eager to build on this reputation and provide the strategic, operational and financial resources to help them capitalize on new growth opportunities.”
Mike Thompson from Thompson Capital Partners added “We are excited to partner with Staple Street in acquiring such a premier aerospace manufacturer. Precise has an excellent management team and has realized exceptional growth after winning and delivering new transformational contracts. We will focus on enhancing growth and organizational development opportunities as Precise continues to expand its capabilities and workforce.”
Precise Metal Products
Founded in 1957, Precise Metal Products is a Phoenix-based manufacturer of mission-critical metal assemblies principally for aerospace and defense end markets. Precise employs a variety of production processes, including hydroforming, roll forming, CNC machining, precision laser cutting, wire EDM, heat treating, contract assembly and bonding and chemical film applications to produce complex metal components. The Company’s highly engineered products are manufactured to tight tolerances and are used in a variety of applications, including aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and environmental control systems. For more information, visit www.precise-metals.com.
Staple Street Capital
Staple Street Capital is a private investment firm that invests in market-leading businesses where it provides strategic oversight, financial resources and access to a network of world-class operating executives to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. Staple Street Capital is currently investing out of a $265 million private equity fund where it typically seeks to invest $20 million - $75 million of equity per transaction to support initial platform investments and accretive follow-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.staplestreetcapital.com.
Thompson Capital Partners
Thompson Capital Partners is an investment firm that enables privately-held, lower middle-market companies to realize their full potential by providing turnaround, growth and consolidation expertise in combination with patient, long-term capital from its investment partners. The firm combines the operational expertise of a strategic buyer with the seasoned acquisition team of a financial buyer. The firm's partners are hands-on operators who work with management to create long-term value. For more information, visit http://thompsoncapital.partners.
