Starbucks® Delivers continues toward national availability in 2020 by expanding to five new U.S. markets
The delivery program, powered by Uber Eats in 16 U.S. markets, now includes Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, as well as further expansion in the New York Metro
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced the latest expansion of Starbucks® Delivers to five new U.S. markets, Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, as well as further expansion in the New York Metro. The delivery program, which initially launched as a pilot in partnership with Uber Eats in late 2018, is now available in a total of 16 major U.S. markets and will reach national availability in early 2020.
“Following our recent commitment to make delivery available nationwide in 2020, we are excited to bring Starbucks Delivers to five more major U.S. markets,” said Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks. “The expansion of Starbucks Delivers is part of our continuous effort to enhance the retail experience and provide customers another convenient option to enjoy Starbucks wherever they are.”
Through its partnership with Uber Eats, Starbucks leverages the expertise of the largest global delivery service outside of China. This service extends potential engagement to new customers and those who currently include Starbucks as part of their morning or afternoon routines, providing the ultimate Starbucks convenience. Through the Uber Eats platform, customers can track progress of their order and location of their Uber courier. With approximately 95% of core items available from the Starbucks menu, customers will be able to customize their orders as they would when ordering on the Starbucks® Mobile App.
In addition to the U.S., Starbucks has launched delivery programs in more than 15 global markets, including Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the U.K., and Vietnam. Starbucks has made several investments to its global delivery initiatives, including voice ordering and delivery capabilities through Alibaba’s delivery platform Ele.me in China and expanding Starbucks Delivers, in partnership with Uber Eats, to 11 major markets in the U.K.
Starbucks Delivers is available through the Uber Eats mobile app on iOS and Android devices. Learn more and order here.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com and Starbucks.com.
About Uber Eats
Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in more than 500 cities across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.
Contacts
Starbucks Coffee Company
206-318-7100