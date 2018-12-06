LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LA-based Vertical, among the world’s largest vertically integrated

companies in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce a partnership

with popular luxury cannabis brand, Kaviar, to bring its signature Kaviar

Moonrocks and Kaviar Cones to licensed retail locations

throughout California and Arizona.

Colorado based Kaviar has developed an exquisite lineup of artisan,

made-from-scratch concentrates and infused cones. “Right from the start,

we knew that we wanted to build a brand that both customers and

dispensaries could count on for professionalism, consistency, quality,

and innovation,” said Moe Atieh, General Manager of Kaviar.

J. Smoke Wallin, President of Vertical Companies, running distribution,

sales and marketing, added “Our mission is to assemble the most

desirable portfolio of brands for our retail customers. The Starbuds

team has built out an incredible large-scale operation in Colorado over

the past five years. They have perfected Kaviar in Colorado and we

expect it to be a huge hit for our Arizona and California customers.”

Kaviar’s products center around the Trifecta—Flower, Oil,

Kief—and include Moonrocks, Kief, and Pre-Rolled Cones. Kaviar’s

signature Moonrocks begin with premium cannabis infused with hash oil,

gently coated with kief, slightly heated, re-oiled and re-rolled in kief

creating a consistently dense, potent, and smooth character. Kaviar

Cones are premium flower infused with hash oil, ground and expertly

rolled in kief before adding a signature Kaviar branded glass tip.

About Kaviar

Our mission is to produce the world’s finest cannabis and deliver moments

of euphoria through our exquisite products. Kaviar’s proprietary

blend of top-quality flower, hash oil, and kief, ensure a smooth and

slow burning experience, perfect for every occasion. Our THC content

ranges from 60%-80% providing a consistent, potent experience. Kaviar

redefines the relationship between cannabis and luxury. https://www.kaviar.co

About Vertical™

Vertical is among the first and largest vertically integrated companies

in the legal (medical and adult-use) cannabis industry and in the Hemp

based CBD industry. Vertical Wellness™ is focused on lifestyle, health,

and wellness products exclusively produced from Hemp. Operations in AZ,

KY, and CA, combined with strategic partnerships in OH and additional

markets in the works, position Vertical well to take advantage of the

legalization and mainstreaming of cannabis and Hemp globally. Vertical

has the largest portfolio of brands in the industry with offerings in

multiple form factors and demographics. The Company is led by an

executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol

beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food,

healthcare, and medical industries. https://vertcos.com.

Contacts

Media:

Kaviar:

Josh Riggs, josh@starbuds.us,

720-217-8883

Vertical:

Jon Lindsay Phillips, vertical@RLMpr.com,

646-828-8566

