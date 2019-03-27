New 50,000-square-foot Scheduling Center will bring 400 jobs to
suburban Chandler, Arizona
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Dental, the largest branded network of dental practices in the
U.S., has a new state-of-the-art Scheduling Center in one of the
fastest-growing suburbs of Phoenix – bringing hundreds of new jobs to
the Chandler, Arizona, community.
Coming on the heels of the opening of a new learning and development
center in Chicago earlier this year, the expansion is designed to better
support Aspen Dental’s industry-leading new patient demand and continued
growth across the U.S., which will include 80 new office locations in
2019 alone.
“The opening of the new Scheduling Center is just the latest example of
how we’re investing in business support services and operations on
behalf of the dentists whose practices we support,” said Tim North,
senior vice president of practice support operations at Aspen Dental
Management, Inc. “We’re excited about the new facility and what it
represents to the millions of patients who call the Scheduling Center
every year: A commitment to breaking down barriers and creating access
to care.”
In 2018 alone, Aspen Dental Scheduling Center agents handled 1.97
million calls, and expect a 15 percent increase in call volume in 2019.
The new Aspen Dental Scheduling Center was built by Willmeng
Construction and designed by Evolution Design Inc. Once fully
operational, it will employ more than 400 scheduling center agents and
team members. While it will initially serve as the new hub for
scheduling center operations, operations in Chandler will be eventually
expand to include added practice support functions.
The Scheduling Center features the latest acoustic technology and a
best-in-class training facility to ensure high-quality service for
patients and a great working experience for team members.
To make an appointment, patients can visit www.aspendental.com
and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call 800-ASPEN
DENTAL (800-277-3633).
About Aspen Dental Offices
Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down barriers
so that patients can get the care they need today. With more than 750
offices in 39 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of
general dentistry and denture-related services and offer
patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations,
onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared
for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018. For additional information
about Aspen Dental or to find an Aspen Dental office, please visit www.aspendental.com.
About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and
administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient
care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for
the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for
clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering
care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced
business professionals who are committed to making their practices a
success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations
related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment,
accounting and marketing.
Contacts
Kasey Pickett
Sr. Director, Communications, ADMI