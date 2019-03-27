New 50,000-square-foot Scheduling Center will bring 400 jobs to

suburban Chandler, Arizona

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Dental, the largest branded network of dental practices in the

U.S., has a new state-of-the-art Scheduling Center in one of the

fastest-growing suburbs of Phoenix – bringing hundreds of new jobs to

the Chandler, Arizona, community.

Coming on the heels of the opening of a new learning and development

center in Chicago earlier this year, the expansion is designed to better

support Aspen Dental’s industry-leading new patient demand and continued

growth across the U.S., which will include 80 new office locations in

2019 alone.

“The opening of the new Scheduling Center is just the latest example of

how we’re investing in business support services and operations on

behalf of the dentists whose practices we support,” said Tim North,

senior vice president of practice support operations at Aspen Dental

Management, Inc. “We’re excited about the new facility and what it

represents to the millions of patients who call the Scheduling Center

every year: A commitment to breaking down barriers and creating access

to care.”

In 2018 alone, Aspen Dental Scheduling Center agents handled 1.97

million calls, and expect a 15 percent increase in call volume in 2019.

The new Aspen Dental Scheduling Center was built by Willmeng

Construction and designed by Evolution Design Inc. Once fully

operational, it will employ more than 400 scheduling center agents and

team members. While it will initially serve as the new hub for

scheduling center operations, operations in Chandler will be eventually

expand to include added practice support functions.

The Scheduling Center features the latest acoustic technology and a

best-in-class training facility to ensure high-quality service for

patients and a great working experience for team members.

To make an appointment, patients can visit www.aspendental.com

and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call 800-ASPEN

DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down barriers

so that patients can get the care they need today. With more than 750

offices in 39 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of

general dentistry and denture-related services and offer

patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations,

onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared

for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018. For additional information

about Aspen Dental or to find an Aspen Dental office, please visit www.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and

administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient

care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for

the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for

clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering

care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced

business professionals who are committed to making their practices a

success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations

related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment,

accounting and marketing.

Contacts

Kasey Pickett

Sr. Director, Communications, ADMI

kpickett@aspendental.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles