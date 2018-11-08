TEP power line approved

The Corporation Commission gave final approval Thursday to a power-line project to connect what will be Southern Arizona’s biggest solar-energy farm to Tucson Electric Power’s grid.

In late September, TEP won approval from the Arizona Power Plant and Line Siting Committee to build a new substation and transmission lines along South Swan Road to transmit power from the Wilmot Energy Center, a future 100-megawatt solar farm and linked 30MW battery storage project, to the proposed new Sonoran Substation and then to East Old Vail Road.

The 1,100-acre solar and storage project is planned for construction by Florida-based NextEra Energy in 2020.

TEP now needs only permits from the City of Tucson to proceed with construction, TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said.