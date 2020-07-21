State: Tucson electrical contractor suspended for work that put safety at risk

State regulators have suspended the licenses held by Energy Source Electric Inc., a Tucson electrical contractor, following a complaint that the company put safety at risk by performing unauthorized and improper work.

After investigating complaints filed by Tucson Electric Power Co., the Arizona Registrar of Contractors summarily suspended the commercial and residential electrical contracting licenses held by Energy Source Electric and has scheduled a hearing on the matter for July 31.

Lucia Sandquist, office manager for Energy Source Electric, acknowledged that in some cases the company has worked on live electrical equipment in violation of TEP’s rules because the power company has taken weeks to respond to requests to shut off their customers’ power so they can complete installations.

“We are a small company that likes to accommodate its customers, but unfortunately TEP takes a lot of time to respond to our requests, sometimes weeks, and they never hire more people,” Sandquist said, adding that it is taking TEP a week to 10 days and sometimes up to three weeks to respond to shutoff requests.

Sandquist said the company, which has been in business more than 17 years, has never had any safety problems and plans to fight the Registrar’s action.