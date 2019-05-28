TEJON RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), an extremist environmental

organization headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, has, as expected,

announced it has filed a legal challenge over Los Angeles County’s

approval of the specific plan for Centennial at Tejon Ranch, a master

planned mixed use residential community.

Centennial is part of the overall Tejon Ranch master conservation and

land use plan, an agreement Tejon Ranch Co. successfully negotiated with

respected environmental organizations such as Audubon California,

Endangered Habitats League, Natural Resources Defense Council, Planning

and Conservation League, and the Sierra Club. As required by this plan,

90% of the Ranch’s 270,000 acres will be permanently conserved, with the

remaining 10% reserved for development in areas with both existing

infrastructure and lower resource values—as determined by leading

scientific experts.

Centennial will be built in one of those lower-resource-value areas and

the site is already zoned for residential and commercial development as

part of the Antelope Valley Plan approved by the Los Angeles County

Board of Supervisors in 2015.

Notably, CBD sued Los Angeles County to overturn the approval of the

Antelope Valley Plan but lost at both the superior and appellate court

level. To sue again over the same issues is unconscionable and a waste

of taxpayer dollars.

To stand in the way of an approved development that will bring thousands

of much-needed price-attainable homes to Southern California families

who are struggling to find housing they can afford is yet one more stark

example of CBD’s “my-way-or-the-highway” mentality.

CBD’s intransigence is not surprising. It participated in the

negotiations that led to the historic Tejon Ranch Conservation & Land

Use Agreement that permanently conserves 90% of Tejon Ranch—240,000

acres, only to, after participating in the negotiations for more than a

year, walk away from the table just before the agreement was reached.

It's worth noting that all the participants in the negotiations

indicated in advance that the outcome of negotiations would result in

some real estate development on Tejon Ranch, and it was representatives

from CBD who proposed the 90% conservation--10% development ratio. Now,

CBD says it’s opposed to conservation agreements. Clearly, CBD would

rather retain the opportunity to sue (and presumably collect attorney’s

fees on the chance it was to prevail) rather than compromising to

achieve a guaranteed positive conservation outcome.

It's clear that this latest lawsuit by CBD is simply another blatant

attempt to delay development of Centennial, which has already been

subject to four environmental impact reports: two as part of its

inclusion in the Southern California Association of Government’s

Sustainable Community Strategies, another as part of the Antelope Valley

Area Plan, which was litigated and upheld twice, and the latest with the

approval of the specific plan.

For CBD to raise the issue of wildfires, as it did during the Centennial

hearings and in their complaint, exposes CBD’s hypocrisy. CBD opposed

Governor Newsom’s emergency declaration streamlining 35 wildfire

mitigation projects that would help protect 2.2 million Californians in

over 200 communities from future wildfires, claiming it would undercut

environmental protections. CBD said the best measure to protect homes

against wildfire isn’t thin forests and remove dead and dying brush from

nearby at-risk communities, but to retrofit houses to current building

standards and create defensible space around them.

But the prescription that CBD claims is the best defense against

wildfire is exactly the plan called for in Centennial. Though, at

Centennial, instead of needing to retrofit homes, houses and other

buildings will be constructed from the very beginning based on the most

stringent fire codes and building standards in place at the time. These

plans have been reviewed and approved by all appropriate State and

County Fire authorities. The defensible space standards at Centennial

also far exceed state requirements.

The tactics employed by the extremists at CBD to litigate, delay and

obstruct, are a significant contributing factor to the housing crisis in

California. After all, the co-founder of CBD, Kieran Suckling, has

stated that a primary goal of the organization is to inflict severe

economic pain. As CBD pursues its agenda, that economic pain is

ultimately being felt by countless numbers of Californians who find

adequate housing increasingly unavailable and unaffordable.

For the reasons stated above, and more, we believe the lawsuit is

completely without merit, and as we have with the seven prior legal

actions CBD has filed in an attempt to prevent us from doing our part to

help Governor Newsom achieve his goal of the building the housing needed

to solve California’s housing crisis, we will work with Los Angeles

County to vigorously defend ourselves in this latest legal action as

well.

Contacts

Barry Zoeller, Sr. VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

(661)

663-4212

bzoeller@tejonranch.com

