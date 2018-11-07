THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the

Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, J. Banicki Construction

Inc. (“Banicki”) was awarded a contract by the City of Phoenix Aviation

Department as a subcontractor for the second phase of the Phoenix Sky

Train project at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, AZ. The

$12.3 million project involves structural concrete construction at the

site of the new West Terminal, three new propulsion buildings, and

improvements to the existing rental car center. Construction will start

at the end of October of 2018 and is expected to be completed in June of

2019.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This award

is yet another example of our continued momentum in executing our

strategy to increase backlog in the aviation infrastructure market and

also draws on our expertise in light rail. Our Banicki business in

particular has a strong construction track record at Sky Harbor

International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the nation. We

value our relationship with the City of Phoenix and look forward to our

continued involvement in making Sky Harbor a true 21st

Century travel hub as we complete the second phase of the Sky Train

project.”

Mr. Cutillo continued, “Our strategy to pursue higher margin airport

projects coincides well with recent legislation initiatives on Capitol

Hill. The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 allows for approximately $3.35

billion from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund for the FAA’s Airport

Improvement Program account every year from 2018 to 2023. While our

internal initiatives are not dependent on policy, we are very excited to

have additional tailwinds to support our efforts. As we’ve previously

indicated, our ability to leverage the expertise of our various business

units through combined efforts should create numerous opportunities as

we expect an increase in airport project activity across all of our core

geographies.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (“Sterling” or “the Company”), a

Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in

heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure

rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily

in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other

states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy

civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields,

ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems,

foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and

parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete

foundations for single-family homes.

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the

definition of “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks

and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions,

federal, state and local government funding, competitors’ and customers’

actions, and weather conditions, which could cause actual results to

differ materially from those anticipated, including those risks

identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light

of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of

management’s belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no

assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to

reflect management’s belief, and the Company does not undertake to

update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional

disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

Jennifer Maxwell,

281-951-3560

Director of Investor Relations

or

Investor

Relations Counsel:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred Buonocore,

CFA, 212-836-9607

Kevin Towle, 212-836-9620

