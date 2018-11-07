THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the
Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, J. Banicki Construction
Inc. (“Banicki”) was awarded a contract by the City of Phoenix Aviation
Department as a subcontractor for the second phase of the Phoenix Sky
Train project at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, AZ. The
$12.3 million project involves structural concrete construction at the
site of the new West Terminal, three new propulsion buildings, and
improvements to the existing rental car center. Construction will start
at the end of October of 2018 and is expected to be completed in June of
2019.
Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This award
is yet another example of our continued momentum in executing our
strategy to increase backlog in the aviation infrastructure market and
also draws on our expertise in light rail. Our Banicki business in
particular has a strong construction track record at Sky Harbor
International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the nation. We
value our relationship with the City of Phoenix and look forward to our
continued involvement in making Sky Harbor a true 21st
Century travel hub as we complete the second phase of the Sky Train
project.”
Mr. Cutillo continued, “Our strategy to pursue higher margin airport
projects coincides well with recent legislation initiatives on Capitol
Hill. The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 allows for approximately $3.35
billion from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund for the FAA’s Airport
Improvement Program account every year from 2018 to 2023. While our
internal initiatives are not dependent on policy, we are very excited to
have additional tailwinds to support our efforts. As we’ve previously
indicated, our ability to leverage the expertise of our various business
units through combined efforts should create numerous opportunities as
we expect an increase in airport project activity across all of our core
geographies.”
