VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HARV #HARV--On November 14, 2018, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (formerly,

RockBridge Resources Inc., the “Issuer”), located at 627 S 48th

St, Ste 100, Tempe, AZ 85281, and Harvest Enterprises Inc. (“VCP”)

completed its previously announced business combination (the “Business

Combination”), to create a U.S. based cannabis cultivator, processor

and dispensary operator.

Steven White (the “Acquiror”), CEO of the Issuer, located at 627

S 48th St, Ste 100, Tempe, AZ 85281, announced today that in connection

with the Business Combination, the Acquiror, together with his joint

actors, acquired beneficial ownership or control or direction over

2,000,000 Super Voting Shares, which represent 50% of the Class and

228,215 Multiple Voting Shares, which represent 10.8% of the Class. The

Super Voting Shares were issued at a value of US$6.55 and Multiple

Voting Shares were issued at a value of $655 per share. Immediately

prior to the Business Combination, the Acquiror and his joint actors

owned or controlled no securities of the Issuer.

Each Super Voting Share is entitled to 200 votes per share and is

convertible into one Subordinate Voting Share, and each Multiple Voting

Share is entitled to 100 votes per share and is convertible into 100

Subordinate Voting Shares. In connection with the acquisition, the

Acquiror agreed to a 5-year contractual lock-up with the Issuer, with

10% release from such lock-up every 6 months, and subject to release in

certain other circumstances.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc., investors@harvestinc.com,

Phone: 480-382-6110

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The

Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting

Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations,

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Investors@Harvestinc.com,

Phone: 480-382-6110

Contacts

Alex Howe for Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Alex@PowerplantStrategies.com

202-271-7997

