Stewart Title Adds Industry Leader to Southern California Commercial Services Team

For the past nine years, Lane was a Vice President with First American Title Company. With more than 30 years in the title industry, she has a wide-ranging scope of experience spanning local and national markets and all asset classes. Throughout her career she has acquired a significant body of experience in the commercial and residential spaces, in effect working on an extensive variety of projects and transactions ranging from the straightforward to the highly complex.

“Peggy Sue is a valuable addition to our growing team, someone who brings years of experience and respect in both residential and commercial sales and operations,” said Steve Lessack, Group President, Commercial Services. “Peggy Sue is widely considered a top sales executive in the industry, someone who comes to the organization with considerable geographical knowledge spanning the Western United States. Not only does she care about the clients, but she has the ability to build strong and lasting internal relationships, all of which are paramount to achieving Stewart’s short-term and long-term goals.”