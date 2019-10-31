LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SYBT--Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 4-5, 2019, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.
Management’s discussion materials used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on November 4th.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $3.5 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SYBT.
Contacts
T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890