Stone Avenue Standard Becomes the First Off-Campus Student Housing Property at the University of Arizona to Offer Its Residents Electric Vehicle Charging in a Ground-Breaking Partnership With Tucson Electric Power

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stone Avenue Standard, an off-campus luxury student housing community at the University of Arizona, has decided to harness the sun for more than just epic pool parties and modern student living. In a ground-breaking partnership with Tucson Electric Power, Stone Avenue Standard will become the first off-campus property at the University of Arizona to offer its residents electric vehicle charging. Utilizing the same high-capacity ChargePoint Level 2 chargers found at the University of Arizona campus, Stone Avenue Standard residents will be able to charge their vehicles from the comfort of home.