Stone Avenue Standard Becomes the First Off-Campus Student Housing Property at the University of Arizona to Offer Its Residents Electric Vehicle Charging in a Ground-Breaking Partnership With Tucson Electric Power

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stone Avenue Standard, an off-campus luxury student housing community at the University of Arizona, has decided to harness the sun for more than just epic pool parties and modern student living. In a ground-breaking partnership with Tucson Electric Power, Stone Avenue Standard will become the first off-campus property at the University of Arizona to offer its residents electric vehicle charging. Utilizing the same high-capacity ChargePoint Level 2 chargers found at the University of Arizona campus, Stone Avenue Standard residents will be able to charge their vehicles from the comfort of home.
As an environmentally forward-thinking community and to further encourage EV ownership, Stone Avenue Standard will provide its residents with free unlimited Level 2 charging. Oliver Swan, Managing Member of Stone Avenue Standard, commented, “It’s fitting on Earth Day 2021 that in partnership with Tucson Electric Power, we’re able to truly propel the next generation forward. We’re the first off-campus student community in the nation to offer residents free EV charging.”
Stone Avenue Standard was also the first student community in Tucson to partner with TEP to transition its outdoor lighting to 100% LED lighting in 2016. TEP has been instrumental in developing local partnerships that foster forward-thinking programs that both reduce energy consumption and help reduce carbon emissions.
