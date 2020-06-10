STORE Capital Announces COVID-19 Update Call on June 15, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that Company management will host a call with investors on Monday, June 15, 2020 to provide a business update amid COVID-19.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss June rent collections and answer questions:
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
Conference call replay available through June 29, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10145112
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors or Media:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
