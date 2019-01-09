SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that

Christopher K. Burbach, Executive Vice President — Underwriting,

notified STORE of his decision to resign to pursue an opportunity to

launch an investment strategy and indexing firm focused on the publicly

traded net-lease real estate sector.

Mr. Burbach will depart STORE effective February 28, 2019 and will

consult with STORE’s executive and underwriting teams to ensure a

seamless transition for the Company and its customers. His

responsibilities will be assumed by other members of STORE’s senior

credit team.

“Chris has been a core member of our executive team for more than a

decade, including six years with our predecessor company,” said

Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, he has mentored a

team of outstanding underwriters who put investment safety and risk

mitigation first and are well-equipped to continue to apply STORE’s

rigorous underwriting principles in our business. We are very grateful

to Chris for his many contributions to STORE and wish him the very best

in his new endeavor.”

Mr. Burbach said, “I want to thank Chris and the other members of

STORE’s senior leadership team for the opportunity to help build STORE

into a market leading net-lease REIT over these past seven years. Along

the way, it became clear to me that net-lease REITs, both individually

and collectively as a sector, are misunderstood and underappreciated by

the market relative to other real estate sectors and fixed income

investment alternatives. I am setting out to change that.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit

centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller,

310-622-8231

Media:

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

