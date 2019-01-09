SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced that
Christopher K. Burbach, Executive Vice President — Underwriting,
notified STORE of his decision to resign to pursue an opportunity to
launch an investment strategy and indexing firm focused on the publicly
traded net-lease real estate sector.
Mr. Burbach will depart STORE effective February 28, 2019 and will
consult with STORE’s executive and underwriting teams to ensure a
seamless transition for the Company and its customers. His
responsibilities will be assumed by other members of STORE’s senior
credit team.
“Chris has been a core member of our executive team for more than a
decade, including six years with our predecessor company,” said
Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, he has mentored a
team of outstanding underwriters who put investment safety and risk
mitigation first and are well-equipped to continue to apply STORE’s
rigorous underwriting principles in our business. We are very grateful
to Chris for his many contributions to STORE and wish him the very best
in his new endeavor.”
Mr. Burbach said, “I want to thank Chris and the other members of
STORE’s senior leadership team for the opportunity to help build STORE
into a market leading net-lease REIT over these past seven years. Along
the way, it became clear to me that net-lease REITs, both individually
and collectively as a sector, are misunderstood and underappreciated by
the market relative to other real estate sectors and fixed income
investment alternatives. I am setting out to change that.”
