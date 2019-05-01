Affirms 2019 Guidance

Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019:



  • Total revenues of $156.6 million


  • Net income of $45.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share,
    including net loss of $1.9 million on dispositions of real estate


  • AFFO of $107.8 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share


  • Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.33


  • Invested $393.3 million in 83 properties at a weighted average initial
    cap rate of 7.8%


  • Raised net proceeds of $158.3 million from the sale of an aggregate
    5.0 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity
    program


  • Closed second public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in
    aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes
    in February 2019

Management Commentary

“We had an active first quarter and a great start to the year with solid

portfolio performance and investment activity of nearly $400 million at

an average cap rate of 7.83%,” said Chris Volk, President and Chief

Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “The granularity and steady pace of

our investments enabled us to improve our level of portfolio diversity.

At the same time, we grew our AFFO nearly 26%, continued to elevate our

unencumbered assets, successfully executed our second public unsecured

note offering, maintained our conservative balance sheet profile and

improved our shareholder dividend protection with a conservative 69%

dividend payout ratio. We are excited about the rest of the year as we

look to grow and improve our market-leading platform.”

Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $156.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, an

increase of 24.5% from $125.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. The

increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE

Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $6.5 billion

in gross investment amount representing 2,000 property locations and 404

customers at March 31, 2018 to $8.0 billion in gross investment amount

representing 2,334 property locations and 447 customers at March 31,

2019.

Net Income

Net income was $45.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for

the first quarter of 2019, a decrease from $50.0 million, or $0.26 per

basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. Net income for

the first quarter of 2019 included an aggregate net loss on dispositions

of real estate of $1.9 million as compared to an aggregate net gain on

dispositions of real estate of $9.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real

estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to

quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO increased 25.5% to $107.8 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted

share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to AFFO of $85.9 million,

or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. The

year-over-year increase in AFFO was primarily driven by additional

rental revenues and interest income generated by the growth in the

Company’s real estate investment portfolio.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash

dividend per common share of $0.33 for the first quarter ended March 31,

2019. This dividend, totaling $74.7 million, was paid on April 15, 2019

to stockholders of record on March 29, 2019.

Real Estate Portfolio Highlights

Investment Activity

The Company originated $393.3 million of gross investments representing

83 property locations during the first quarter of 2019, adding 13 net

new customers. These investments had a weighted average initial cap rate

of 7.8%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property

acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase

price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease

escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and

subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during the first three months of

2019, the weighted average annual lease escalation was 1.9%.

Disposition Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company sold four

properties and recognized an aggregate net loss of $1.9 million on the

disposition of four properties.

Portfolio

At March 31, 2019, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled

$8.0 billion representing 2,334 property locations. Approximately 96% of

the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to

long-term leases, 4% represents mortgage loans and financing receivables

primarily on commercial real estate buildings (located on land the

Company owns and leases to its customers) and a nominal amount

represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of

March 31, 2019, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest (based

on rates in effect on March 31, 2019 for all lease and loan contracts)

totaled $646.4 million as compared to $520.2 million a year ago. The

weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at March

31, 2019 was approximately 14 years.

The Company's portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified

across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and

geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.


Portfolio At A Glance - As of March 31, 2019

 

 

Investment property locations

 

2,334

States


50

Customers


447

Industries in which customers operate


109

Proportion of portfolio from direct origination


~80%

Contracts with STORE-preferred terms*(1)


94%

Weighted average annual lease escalation(2)


1.8%

Weighted average remaining lease contract term


~14 years

Occupancy(3)


99.7%

Properties not operating but subject to a lease(4)


30

Investment locations subject to a ground lease


20

Investment portfolio subject to NNN leases*


98%

Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(5)


91%

Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(6)


81%

Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting


98%

Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4-Wall coverage ratio(7)


2.2x/2.6x

Contracts rated investment grade(8)

 

~75%


* Based on annualized base rent and interest.






(1)



 


Represents the percentage of our lease contracts that were
created by STORE or contain preferred contract terms such as
unit-level financial reporting, triple-net lease provisions and,
when applicable, master lease provisions.




(2)





Represents the weighted average annual escalation rate of the
entire portfolio as if all escalations occurred annually. For
escalations based on a formula including CPI, assumes the stated
fixed percentage in the contract or assumes 1.5% if no fixed
percentage is in the contract. For contracts with no escalations
remaining in the current lease term, assumes the escalation in the
extension term. Calculation excludes contracts representing less
than 0.2% of annualized base rent and interest where there are no
further escalations remaining in the current lease term and there
are no extension options.




(3)





The Company defines occupancy as a property being subject to a
lease or loan contract. As of March 31, 2019, eight of the
Company’s properties were vacant and not subject to a contract.




(4)





Represents the number of the Company’s investment locations
that have been closed by the tenant but remain subject to a lease.




(5)





Percentage of investment portfolio in multiple properties with
a single customer subject to master leases. Approximately 84% of
the investment portfolio involves multiple properties with a
single customer, whether or not subject to a master lease.




(6)





Represents the ratio of purchase price to replacement cost
(new) at acquisition.




(7)





STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio
of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead
expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s
total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense
and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness (if applicable).
The 4-Wall coverage ratio refers to a unit’s FCCR before taking
into account standardized corporate overhead expense. The weighted
average unit FCCR and 4-Wall coverage ratios were 3.0x and 3.8x,
respectively.




(8)





Represents the percentage of the Company’s contracts that have
a STORE Score that is investment grade. The Company measures the
credit quality of its portfolio on a contract-by-contract basis
using the STORE Score, which is a proprietary risk measure
reflective of both the credit risk of the Company’s tenants and
the profitability of the operations at the properties. As of March
31, 2019, STORE Capital’s tenants had a median tenant credit
profile of approximately ‘Ba2’ as measured by Moody's Analytics
RiskCalc rating scale. Considering the profitability of the
operations at each of its properties and STORE’s assessment of the
likelihood that each of the tenants will choose to continue to
operate at the properties in the event of their insolvency, the
credit quality of its contracts, or STORE Score, is enhanced to a
median of ‘Baa3’.


Capital Transactions

The Company established a $750 million “at the market” equity

distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2018, and terminated

its previous program. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company sold

an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million common shares at a weighted

average share price of $32.31 and raised approximately $158.3 million in

net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering

expenses. Since the start of the November 2018 program, the Company has

sold approximately 13.2 million common shares at a weighted average

share price of $30.73 and raised approximately $399.4 million in net

proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering

expenses.

In late February 2019, the Company completed its second public debt

offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of

unsecured, investment-grade rated 4.625% Senior Notes, due March 2029.

The net proceeds from the issuance were used primarily to pay down

amounts outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.

2019 Guidance

Affirming its 2019 guidance initially presented in November 2018, the

Company currently expects 2019 AFFO per share to be within a range of

$1.90 to $1.96, based on projected 2019 annual real estate acquisition

volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $1.1 billion.

This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,

excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.88 to $0.91 per

share, plus $0.96 to $0.98 per share of expected real estate

depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.06 to $0.07 per

share related to noncash items. The midpoint of our AFFO per share

guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new

acquisitions of 7.85% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times

run-rate net debt to EBITDA. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing

and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and

capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread

achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest

rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

2,334 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers,

in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not

historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the

meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those

sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,”

“may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the

negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,

projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ

materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For

more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please

refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and

Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements

herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be

relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly

disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any

forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in

STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in

events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO

STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S.

generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also

discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from

Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management

believes these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors

because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and

investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do

not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not

necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements;

accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as

a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a

statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered

in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by

the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate

Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income,

excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of

depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation

and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata

share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to

include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain non-cash

revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term

operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of

deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in

deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to

its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related

intangibles.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate

meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and

among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of

real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains (or losses) on

sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that

the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than

fluctuating based on existing market conditions. Management believes

that AFFO provides more useful information to investors and analysts

because it modifies FFO to exclude certain additional non-cash revenues

and expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period

rent deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs,

stock-based compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items may

cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on

long-term operating performance. The Company believes that these costs

are not an ongoing cost of the portfolio in place at the end of each

reporting period and, for these reasons, the portion expensed is added

back when computing AFFO. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a

more meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for

greater performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both

FFO and AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP

performance metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO

may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other

companies.


 


STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



 



 

 

 

Three months ended


March 31,








 

2019

 

 

 

 

2018






(unaudited)

Revenues:









Rental revenues





$

149,491




$

119,900

Interest income on loans and financing receivables






6,631





5,521

Other income





 

516

 



 

421

Total revenues





 

156,638

 



 

125,842









 

Expenses:









Interest






38,068





29,339

Property costs






2,584





1,341

General and administrative






11,983





10,851

Depreciation and amortization






53,716





42,310

Provisions for impairment





 

2,610

 



 

1,570

Total expenses





 

108,961

 



 

85,411









 

(Loss) gain on dispositions of real estate





 

(1,928

)



 

9,634

Income from operations before income taxes






45,749





50,065

Income tax expense





 

193

 



 

105

Net income





$

45,556

 



$

49,960









 

Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted:





$

0.20

 



$

0.26









 









 


Weighted average common shares outstanding:




Basic






 

222,184,754

 



 

194,686,790


 




Diluted






 

222,637,301

 



 

194,876,748









 

Dividends declared per common share





$

0.33

 



$

0.31

 


 


STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



 


 

 

March 31,


2019



 

 


December 31,
2018






(unaudited)



(audited)

Assets







Investments:







Real estate investments:







Land and improvements



$

2,402,332




$

2,280,280


Buildings and improvements




5,120,324





4,888,440


Intangible lease assets



 

82,699

 



 

85,148

 

Total real estate investments




7,605,355





7,253,868


Less accumulated depreciation and amortization



 

(631,989

)



 

(585,913

)





6,973,366





6,667,955


Real estate investments held for sale, net




15,291








Operating ground lease assets




22,111








Loans and financing receivables



 

356,999

 



 

351,202

 

Net investments




7,367,767





7,019,157


Cash and cash equivalents




37,352





27,511


Other assets, net



 

74,223

 



 

67,303

 

Total assets



$

7,479,342

 



$

7,113,971

 







 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Liabilities:







Credit facility



$






$

135,000


Unsecured notes and term loans payable, net




1,261,023





916,720


Non-recourse debt obligations of consolidated special purpose
entities, net




2,037,165





2,008,592


Dividends payable




74,676





72,954


Operating lease liabilities




27,559








Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities



 

89,764

 



 

117,204

 

Total liabilities



 

3,490,187

 



 

3,250,470

 







 

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 375,000,000 shares







authorized, 226,290,532 and 221,071,838 shares issued and







outstanding, respectively




2,263





2,211


Capital in excess of par value




4,286,250





4,129,082


Distributions in excess of retained earnings




(298,331

)




(267,651

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 

(1,027

)



 

(141

)

Total stockholders' equity



 

3,989,155

 



 

3,863,501

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

7,479,342

 



$

7,113,971

 

 


 

STORE Capital Corporation

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

 


 

 

Three months ended


March 31,






 

2019

 

 

 

 

2018

 




(unaudited)







 

Net income



$

45,556




$

49,960


Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets




53,639





42,068


Provision for impairment of real estate




2,610








Loss (gain) on dispositions of real estate, net of tax (1)



 

1,928

 



 

(9,578

)

Funds from Operations



 

103,733

 



 

82,450

 







 

Adjustments:







Straight-line rental revenue:







Fixed rent escalations accrued




(1,253

)




(1,829

)

Construction period rent deferrals




608





717


Amortization of:







Equity-based compensation




1,686





1,466


Deferred financing costs and other




2,051





2,103


Lease-related intangibles and costs




693





640


Provision for loan losses










1,570


Capitalized interest




(418

)




(397

)

Loss (gain) on defeasance/extinguishment of debt



 

735

 



 

(814

)

Adjusted Funds from Operations



$

107,835

 



$

85,906

 







 

Dividends declared to common stockholders



$

74,676

 



$

61,394

 







 

Net income per share of common stock: (2)







Basic and Diluted



$

0.20

 



$

0.26

 

FFO per share of common stock: (2)







Basic and Diluted



$

0.47

 



$

0.42

 

AFFO per share of common stock: (2)







Basic and Diluted



$

0.48

 



$

0.44

 

 



 



(1)




For the three months ended March 31, 2018, includes $56,000 of
income tax expense associated with gains recognized on the
dispositions of certain properties.


(2)




Under the two-class method, earnings attributable to unvested
restricted stock are deducted from earnings in the computation of
per share amounts where applicable.



 

STORE Capital Corporation

Investment Portfolio

March 31, 2019

Real Estate Portfolio Information

As of March 31, 2019, STORE Capital’s total investment in real estate

and loans approximated $8.0 billion, representing investments in 2,334

property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers for

its customers. The Company’s real estate portfolio is highly

diversified. The following tables summarize the diversification of the

real estate portfolio based on the percentage of base rent and interest,

annualized based on rates in effect on March 31, 2019, for all leases,

loans and financing receivables in place as of that date.

Diversification by Customer

STORE Capital has a diverse customer base. At March 31, 2019, the

Company’s property locations were operated by 447 customers. The largest

single customer represented 2.7% of annualized base rent and interest

and the top ten customers totaled 18.0% of annualized base rent and

interest. The following table identifies STORE Capital’s ten largest

customers as of March 31, 2019:


 

Customer

 

 


% of
Annualized
Base Rent and
Interest



 

 


Number of
Properties



AVF Parent, LLC (Art Van Furniture)



2.7

%



23

Fleet Farm Group LLC



2.4




9

Bass Pro Group, LLC (Cabela’s)



2.0




9

Cadence Education, Inc. (Early childhood/elementary education)



1.7




42

American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (AMC/Carmike/Starplex)



1.7




14

Dufresne Spencer Group Holdings, LLC (Ashley Furniture HomeStore)



1.6




22

Stratford School, Inc. (Elementary and middle schools)



1.6




17

Zips Holdings, LLC



1.5




42

US LBM Holdings, LLC (Building materials distribution)



1.4




46

CWGS Group, LLC (Camping World/Gander Outdoors)



1.4




19

All other (437 customers)



82.0

 



2,091

Total



100.0

%



2,334

 

