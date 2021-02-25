 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STORE Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results

STORE Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results

  • Updated

Introduces 2021 Guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020:



  • Total revenues of $172.9 million


  • Net income of $54.7 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $16.0 million on dispositions of real estate


  • AFFO of $115.1 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share


  • Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.36


  • Invested $435.6 million in 84 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 8.1%


  • Raised $145.9 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate of approximately 4.8 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program


  • Closed third public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes in November 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2020:



  • Total revenues of $694.3 million


  • Net income of $212.6 million, or $0.84 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $22.8 million on dispositions of real estate


  • AFFO of $463.0 million, or $1.83 per basic and diluted share


  • Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $1.42


  • Invested $1.09 billion in 214 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 8.1%


  • Raised $686.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate of approximately 25.7 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program

Management Commentary

“2020 presented one of the most significant economic challenges in history and STORE delivered,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “Our many margins of safety, including attractive contractual lease yields, exceptional portfolio diversity, strong lease escalators, lease contract seniority and a well-protected dividend made all the difference. We concluded the year with liquidity and balance sheet metrics much as they were prior to the pandemic. This strength enabled us to close the year on a high note, with strong fourth quarter investment activity of $435.6 million, raising our full year real estate acquisitions to nearly $1.1 billion. Importantly, this strength also enabled us to enter 2021 well positioned for continued growth. The trends we see are encouraging and all of us are optimistic about the opportunity to create continued value in the coming year for our many stakeholders.”

Financial Results

COVID-19 Update

During 2020 and continuing into 2021, the world has been, and continues to be, impacted by the pandemic. COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread affected the Company by impacting its tenants’ businesses and their ability to pay rent. As restriction have been lifted, the Company’s tenants have increased their business activity and their ability to make rent payments. The Company’s collections of monthly rent and interest have increased from 70% in May 2020 to 93% in February 2021. Nearly all of the Company’s properties have reopened for business with movie theaters remaining as the most impacted by continued social distancing measures. The Company continues to closely monitor unpredictable factors that could impact its business going forward, including the duration of the pandemic; governmental, business and individual actions in response to the pandemic, including the vaccination process; and the overall impact on broad economic activity.

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $172.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 0.3% from $173.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues for 2020 were $694.3 million, an increase of 4.3% from $665.7 million for 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $8.8 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,504 property locations and 478 customers at December 31, 2019 to $9.6 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,634 property locations and 519 customers at December 31, 2020. Partially offsetting the revenue increases generated by the growth in the Company’s portfolio was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as previously noted.

Net Income

Net income was $54.7 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $59.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income primarily reflects the impact on revenues and property costs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $16.0 million, as compared to an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $11.7 million for the same period in 2019.

Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $212.6 million, or $0.84 per basic and diluted share, compared to $285.0 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, for 2019. Net income for 2020 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $22.8 million as compared to $84.1 million for 2019.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 4.0% to $115.1 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, compared to AFFO of $120.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

AFFO for 2020 was $463.0 million, or $1.83 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 1.1% from $458.1 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share, for 2019. AFFO for 2020 increased on additional rental revenues and interest income generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate investment portfolio which was partially offset by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, included approximately $5.8 million and $57.1 million, respectively, of net revenue that is subject to temporary deferral arrangements with tenants primarily operating in industries most impacted by government shelter-in-place and social distancing orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company accounts for these deferral arrangements as rental revenue and a corresponding increase in lease receivables as tenant payments are accrued. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, AFFO excluded $8.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively, of cash collected under these temporary deferral arrangements.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.36 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This dividend, totaling $95.8 million, was paid on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2020.

Real Estate Portfolio Highlights

Investment Activity

The Company originated $435.6 million of gross investments representing 84 property locations during the fourth quarter of 2020; over 85% of this origination volume occurred in December 2020. These origination and other activities resulted in the creation of 16 new customer relationships. The investments had a weighted average initial cap rate of 8.1%. Total investment activity for 2020 was $1.09 billion representing 214 property locations with a weighted average initial cap rate of 8.1%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during the fourth quarter of 2020, the weighted average stated lease escalation cap was 1.7%.

Disposition Activity

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold 77 properties and recognized an aggregate net gain on the dispositions of real estate of $22.8 million; 34 of these 77 properties were sold in the fourth quarter for an aggregate net gain of $16.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, proceeds from the dispositions of real estate aggregated $215.3 million as compared to an aggregate original investment amount of $236.4 million.

Portfolio

At December 31, 2020, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled $9.6 billion. Approximately 93% of the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, 7% represents mortgage loans and financing receivables on commercial real estate properties and a nominal amount represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. The weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at December 31, 2020 was approximately 14 years with leases representing approximately 4% of the portfolio scheduled to expire in the next five years.

The Company’s portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.


 



 



 



 



Portfolio At A Glance - As of December 31, 2020



 



 



 



Investment property locations



 



2,634



 



States



 



49



 



Customers



 



519



 



Industries in which customers operate



 



116



 



Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(1)



 



94



%



Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(2)



 



80



%



Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting



 



98



%



Proportion of portfolio from direct origination



 



~80



%



Contracts on STORE's form*(3)



 



96



%



Weighted average annual lease escalation(4)



 



1.9



%



Weighted average remaining lease contract term



 



~14 years



 



Occupancy(5)



 



99.7



%



Properties not operating but subject to a lease(6)



 



2.2



%



Investment locations subject to a ground lease(7)



 



0.9



%



Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4‑Wall coverage ratio(8)



 



2.1x/2.6x



 



Contracts rated investment grade(9)



 



~73



%



____________________



*



Based on base rent and interest.



(1)



Percentage of investment portfolio in multiple properties with a single customer subject to master leases. Approximately 87% of the investment portfolio involves multiple properties with a single customer, whether or not subject to a master lease.



(2)



Represents the ratio of purchase price to replacement cost (new) at acquisition.



(3)



Represents the percentage of lease contracts that were created by STORE or contain preferred contract terms such as unit-level financial reporting, triple-net lease provisions and, when applicable, master lease provisions.



(4)



Represents the weighted average annual escalation rate of the entire portfolio as if all escalations occurred annually. For escalations based on a formula including CPI, assumes the stated fixed percentage in the contract or assumes 1.5% if no fixed percentage is in the contract. For contracts with no escalations remaining in the current lease term, assumes the escalation in the extension term. Calculation excludes contracts representing less than 0.1% of base rent and interest where there are no further escalations remaining in the current lease term and there are no extension options.



(5)



The Company defines occupancy as a property being subject to a lease or loan contract. As of December 31, 2020, nine of the Company’s properties were vacant and not subject to a contract.



(6)



Represents the percentage (based on the number of locations) of the Company’s investment locations that have been closed by the tenant but remain subject to a lease.



(7)



Represents the percentage (based on the number of locations) of the Company’s investment locations that are subject to a ground lease.



(8)



STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness (if applicable). The 4‑Wall coverage ratio refers to a unit’s FCCR before taking into account standardized corporate overhead expense. The weighted average unit FCCR and 4‑Wall coverage ratios were 2.9x and 3.8x, respectively.



(9)



Represents the percentage of the Company’s contracts that have a STORE Score that is investment grade; amount disclosed represents the average since the inception of the Company. The Company measures the credit quality of its portfolio on a contract-by-contract basis using the STORE Score, which is a proprietary risk measure reflective of both the credit risk of the Company’s tenants and the profitability of the operations at the properties. As of December 31, 2020, STORE Capital’s tenants had a median tenant credit profile of approximately ‘Ba3’ as measured by Moody’s Analytics RiskCalc rating scale. Considering the profitability of the operations at each of its properties and STORE’s assessment of the likelihood that each of the tenants will choose to continue to operate at the properties in the event of their insolvency, the credit quality of its contracts, or STORE Score, is enhanced to a median of ‘Baa3’.


 

Capital Transactions

In November 2020, the Company completed its third public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured, investment-grade rated 2.75% Senior Notes, due November 2030. A portion of the proceeds from the issuance were used to repay one of its $100 million bank term loans and to prepay, without penalty, $92.3 million of STORE Master Funding Series 2015-1 Class A-1 notes which bore an interest rate of $3.75%.

The Company established a $900 million “at the market” equity distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2020 and terminated its previous program. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 4.8 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $31.10 and raised approximately $145.9 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 25.7 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $27.08 and raised approximately $686.4 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.

2021 Guidance

The Company is affirming its guidance, first issued in November 2020, for 2021 real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion. The Company currently expects 2021 AFFO per share to be within a range of $1.90 to $1.96, based on this projected net acquisition volume. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions. This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income, excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.83 to $0.88 per share, plus $0.97 to $0.98 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.10 per share related to noncash items. The AFFO per share guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.7% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times run-rate net debt to EBITDA.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 operating results and answer questions.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,600 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO

STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income, excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related intangibles.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains (or losses) on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it modifies FFO to exclude certain additional revenues and expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items have no impact on long-term operating performance. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

 


STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



 



 



 



Three months ended



 



Year ended



 



 



December 31,



 



December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



(unaudited)



 



(unaudited)



 



(audited)



Revenues:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental revenues



 



$



161,829



 



$



162,495



 



$



644,498



 



$



625,415



Interest income on loans and financing receivables



 



 



10,914



 



 



9,760



 



 



45,288



 



 



33,826



Other income



 



 



125



 



 



1,200



 



 



4,482



 



 



6,473



Total revenues



 



 



172,868



 



 



173,455



 



 



694,268



 



 



665,714



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest



 



 



41,890



 



 



41,559



 



 



169,706



 



 



158,381



Property costs



 



 



7,422



 



 



3,033



 



 



22,025



 



 



10,793



General and administrative



 



 



13,943



 



 



14,459



 



 



49,685



 



 



54,274



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



62,172



 



 



57,340



 



 



242,925



 



 



221,975



Provisions for impairment



 



 



12,031



 



 



8,800



 



 



23,003



 



 



18,751



Total expenses



 



 



137,458



 



 



125,191



 



 



507,344



 



 



464,174



Other income:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net gain on dispositions of real estate



 



 



15,960



 



 



11,747



 



 



22,774



 



 



84,142



Income from non-real estate, equity method investment



 



 



3,500



 



 






 



 



3,500



 



 






Income before income taxes



 



 



54,870



 



 



60,011



 



 



213,198



 



 



285,682



Income tax expense



 



 



146



 



 



174



 



 



584



 



 



707



Net income



 



$



54,724



 



$



59,837



 



$



212,614



 



$



284,975



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted:



 



$



0.21



 



$



0.25



 



$



0.84



 



$



1.24



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average common shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



263,062,568



 



 



236,812,731



 



 



252,534,580



 



 



229,734,497



Diluted



 



 



263,547,523



 



 



237,421,068



 



 



252,651,040



 



 



230,289,541



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Dividends declared per common share



 



$



0.36



 



$



0.35



 



$



1.42



 



$



1.36


 


STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



 



 



 



December 31, 2020



 



December 31, 2019



 



 



(unaudited)



 



(audited)



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Investments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Real estate investments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Land and improvements



 



$



2,807,153



 



 



$



2,634,285



 



Buildings and improvements



 



 



6,059,513



 



 



 



5,540,749



 



Intangible lease assets



 



 



61,634



 



 



 



73,366



 



Total real estate investments



 



 



8,928,300



 



 



 



8,248,400



 



Less accumulated depreciation and amortization



 



 



(939,591



)



 



 



(740,124



)



 



 



 



7,988,709



 



 



 



7,508,276



 



Real estate investments held for sale, net



 



 



22,304



 



 



 






 



Operating ground lease assets



 



 



34,683



 



 



 



24,254



 



Loans and financing receivables, net



 



 



650,321



 



 



 



582,267



 



Net investments



 



 



8,696,017



 



 



 



8,114,797



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



 



166,381



 



 



 



99,753



 



Other assets, net



 



 



141,942



 



 



 



81,976



 



Total assets



 



$



9,004,340



 



 



$



8,296,526



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Credit facility



 



$






 



 



$






 



Unsecured notes and term loans payable, net



 



 



1,509,612



 



 



 



1,262,553



 



Non-recourse debt obligations of consolidated special purpose entities, net



 



 



2,212,634



 



 



 



2,328,489



 



Dividends payable



 



 



95,801



 



 



 



83,938



 



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



39,317



 



 



 



29,347



 



Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities



 



 



131,198



 



 



 



106,814



 



Total liabilities



 



 



3,988,562



 



 



 



3,811,141



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 266,112,676 and 239,822,900 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



 



 



2,661



 



 



 



2,398



 



Capital in excess of par value



 



 



5,475,889



 



 



 



4,787,932



 



Distributions in excess of retained earnings



 



 



(459,977



)



 



 



(302,609



)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(2,795



)



 



 



(2,336



)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



5,015,778



 



 



 



4,485,385



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



9,004,340



 



 



$



8,296,526



 


 

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors or Media:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News