Affirms 2019 Guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”),

an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that

invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year

ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018:



  • Total revenues of $146.7 million


  • Net income of $56.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share,
    including an aggregate net gain of $14.7 million on dispositions of
    real estate


  • AFFO of $103.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share


  • Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.33


  • Invested $460.0 million in 75 properties at a weighted average initial
    cap rate of 8.0%


  • Raised net proceeds of $268.1 million from the sale of an aggregate of
    9.2 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity
    program


  • Issued $592.0 million of long-term fixed-rate notes, which included
    the inaugural issuance of $378 million of AAA rated notes, under
    STORE’s Master Funding debt program in October 2018

For the year ended December 31, 2018:



  • Total revenues of $540.8 million


  • Net income of $217.0 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share,
    including an aggregate net gain of $45.5 million on dispositions of
    real estate


  • AFFO of $377.9 million, or $1.85 per basic share and $1.84 per diluted
    share


  • Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $1.28
    which included a 6.5% increase in the third quarter


  • Invested $1.63 billion in 418 properties at a weighted average initial
    cap rate of 7.9%


  • Raised net proceeds of $741.7 million from the sale of an aggregate of
    27.1 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity
    program


  • Expanded the unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and
    the accordion feature to $800 million, raising maximum borrowing
    capacity to $1.4 billion in February 2018


  • Closed inaugural public debt offering, issuing $350 million in
    aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes
    in March 2018

Management Commentary

“STORE posted new records in all key performance metrics in 2018,

including real estate investment activity, AFFO and AFFO per share. We

also delivered our fourth consecutive year of double-digit returns to

our stockholders, in part due to our fourth dividend increase in as many

years,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital.

“During the year, we acquired 418 properties for a total of

$1.63 billion at sector leading average investment yields of 7.9%,

further diversifying our tenant base to 434 customers across the United

States. From a capital markets perspective, we strengthened our

financing flexibility and reduced our cost of capital with the

successful completion of our inaugural public unsecured note offering,

together with the first-ever AAA rated real estate master funding

issuance. In 2019, we look forward to building on these accomplishments

to achieve another year of record financial performance that contributes

to continued success for all of our stakeholders.”

Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $146.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an

increase of 22.1% from $120.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total revenues for 2018 were $540.8 million, an increase of 19.4% from

$452.8 million for 2017. The increase was driven primarily by the growth

in the size of STORE Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which

grew from $6.2 billion in gross investment amount representing 1,921

property locations and 397 customers at December 31, 2017 to

$7.6 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,255 property

locations and 434 customers at December 31, 2018.

Net Income

Net income was $56.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for

the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase from $41.0 million, or $0.21 per

basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for

the fourth quarter of 2018 includes an aggregate net gain on

dispositions of real estate of $14.7 million as compared to $3.8 million

for the same period in 2017.

Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real

estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to

quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $217.0 million, or

$1.06 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 33.9% from

$162.0 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, for 2017. Net

income for 2018 includes an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real

estate of $45.5 million as compared to $39.6 million for 2017. Net

income for 2018 included $9.9 million of non-cash charges consisting of

a $2.1 million charge to interest expense for the accelerated

amortization of deferred financing costs primarily related to the

$233.3 million prepayment of STORE Master Funding notes in the fourth

quarter and an aggregate $7.8 million of provisions for impairment. Net

income for 2017 included $20.0 million of non-cash charges consisting of

a $4.6 million charge to revenue related to the accelerated amortization

of lease incentives, a $2.0 million charge to interest expense related

to the accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs associated

with STORE Master Funding prepayments in 2017 and an aggregate

$13.4 million of provisions for impairment.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO increased 25.8% to $103.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted

share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to AFFO of

$82.2 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth

quarter of 2017.

AFFO for 2018 was $377.9 million, or $1.85 per basic share and $1.84 per

diluted share, an increase of 23.5% from $306.1 million, or $1.71 per

basic and diluted share, for 2017. The year-over-year increase in AFFO

was primarily driven by additional rental revenues and interest income

generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate investment

portfolio.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash

dividend per common share of $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2018. This

dividend, totaling $73.0 million, was paid on January 15, 2019 to

stockholders of record on December 31, 2018. For the year ended December

31, 2018, the Company declared regular cash dividends per common share

aggregating $1.28 which included a 6.5% increase in the third quarter.

Real Estate Portfolio Highlights

Investment Activity

The Company originated $460.0 million of gross investments representing

75 property locations during the fourth quarter of 2018, adding 13 net

new customers. These investments had a weighted average initial cap rate

of 8.0%. Total investment activity for the year was $1.63 billion

representing 418 property locations with a weighted average initial cap

rate of 7.9%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property

acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase

price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease

escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and

subject to a cap. For acquisitions made in 2018, the weighted average

annual lease escalation was 1.8%.

Disposition Activity

During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company sold 80 properties

and recognized an aggregate net gain of $45.5 million on the

dispositions; 25 of these 80 properties were sold in the fourth quarter

for an aggregate net gain of $14.7 million. For the year ended December

31, 2018, proceeds from the dispositions of real estate aggregated

$251.4 million as compared to an aggregate original investment amount of

$227.8 million for the properties sold.

Portfolio

At December 31, 2018, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled

$7.6 billion representing 2,255 property locations. Approximately 95% of

the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to

long-term leases, 5% represents mortgage loans and direct financing

receivables primarily on commercial real estate buildings (located on

land the Company owns and leases to its customers) and a nominal amount

represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of

December 31, 2018, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest

(based on rates in effect on December 31, 2018 for all lease and loan

contracts) totaled $614.5 million as compared to $501.0 million a year

ago. The weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at

December 31, 2018 was approximately 14 years.

The Company's portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified

across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and

geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.


 

 

Portfolio At A Glance - As of December 31, 2018

 

 



Investment property locations

 

2,255



States


49



Customers


434



Industries in which customers operate


106



Proportion of portfolio from direct origination


~80%



Contracts with STORE-preferred terms*(1)


94%



Weighted average annual lease escalation(2)


1.8%



Weighted average remaining lease contract term


~14 years



Occupancy(3)


99.6%



Properties not operating but subject to a lease(4)


23



Investment locations subject to a ground lease


21



Investment portfolio subject to NNN leases*


98%



Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(5)


91%



Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(6)


81%



Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting


98%



Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4-Wall coverage ratio(7)


2.1x/2.5x



Contracts rated investment grade(8)

 

~75%




* Based on annualized base rent and interest.





 

 

(1)

 


Represents the percentage of our lease contracts that were
created by STORE or contain preferred contract terms such as
unit-level financial reporting, triple-net lease provisions and,
when applicable, master lease provisions.





(2)



Represents the weighted average annual escalation rate of the
entire portfolio as if all escalations occurred annually. For
escalations based on a formula including CPI, assumes the stated
fixed percentage in the contract or assumes 1.5% if no fixed
percentage is in the contract. For contracts with no escalations
remaining in the current lease term, assumes the escalation in the
extension term. Calculation excludes contracts representing less
than 0.2% of annualized base rent and interest where there are no
further escalations remaining in the current lease term and there
are no extension options.





(3)



The Company defines occupancy as a property being subject to a
lease or loan contract. As of December 31, 2018, eight of the
Company’s properties were vacant and not subject to a contract.





(4)



Represents the number of the Company’s investment locations
that have been closed by the tenant but remain subject to a lease.





(5)



Percentage of investment portfolio in multiple properties with
a single customer subject to master leases. Approximately 84% of
the investment portfolio involves multiple properties with a
single customer, whether or not subject to a master lease.





(6)



Represents the ratio of purchase price to replacement cost
(new) at acquisition.





(7)



STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio
of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead
expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s
total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense
and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness. The 4-Wall
coverage ratio refers to a unit’s FCCR before taking into account
standardized corporate overhead expense. The weighted average unit
FCCR and 4-Wall coverage ratios were 2.6x and 3.2x, respectively.





(8)



Represents the percentage of the Company’s contracts that have
a STORE Score that is investment grade. The Company measures the
credit quality of its portfolio on a contract-by-contract basis
using the STORE Score, which is a proprietary risk measure
reflective of both the credit risk of the Company’s tenants and
the profitability of the operations at the properties. As of
December 31, 2018, STORE Capital’s tenants had a median tenant
credit profile of approximately ‘Ba2’ as measured by Moody's
Analytics RiskCalc rating scale. Considering the profitability of
the operations at each of its properties and STORE’s assessment of
the likelihood that each of the tenants will choose to continue to
operate at the properties in the event of their insolvency, the
credit quality of its contracts, or STORE Score, is enhanced to a
median of ‘Baa2’.


Capital Transactions

The Company established a $750 million “at the market” equity

distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2018, and terminated

its previous program. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company

sold an aggregate of approximately 9.2 million common shares at a

weighted average share price of $29.57 and raised approximately

$268.1 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’

commissions and offering expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2018,

the Company sold approximately 27.1 million common shares at a weighted

average share price of $27.79 and raised approximately $741.7 million in

net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering

expenses.

In October 2018, certain of the Company’s consolidated special purpose

entities issued the eighth series, Series 2018-1, of net-lease mortgage

notes under the Company’s STORE Master Funding debt program, separated

into four tranches as summarized below.


Class

 

 

 

Rating

 

 

 

Amount


(in millions)



 

 

 


Coupon Rate



 

 


Maturity Date



Class A-1

 

 

 

AAA

 

 

 


$




150.0



 

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

Oct. 2024

Class A-2




AAA






228.0






4.29

%



Oct. 2027

Class A-3




A+





50.0




4.40

%



Oct. 2024

Class A-4




A+




 

164.0




4.74

%



Oct. 2027

Total








$

592.0







The Series 2018-1 transaction marked the Company’s inaugural issuance of

AAA rated notes. The net proceeds from the issuance were primarily used

to pay down outstanding balances on the Company’s credit facility and to

prepay, without penalty, the STORE Master Funding Series 2013-1 Class

A-1 notes and the Series 2013-2 Class A-1 notes; these notes had an

aggregate outstanding principal balance of $233.3 million at the time of

prepayment, were scheduled to mature in 2020 and bore interest rates of

4.16% and 4.37%, respectively.

In March 2018, the Company completed its first public debt offering,

issuing $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured,

investment-grade rated 4.50% Senior Notes, due March 2028. The net

proceeds from the issuance were primarily used to pay down amounts

outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.

In February 2018, the Company expanded its unsecured revolving credit

facility from $500 million to $600 million and the accordion feature

from $300 million to $800 million for a total maximum borrowing capacity

of $1.4 billion. The amended credit facility matures in February 2022

and includes two six-month extension options, subject to certain

conditions.

2019 Guidance

Affirming its 2019 guidance initially presented in November 2018, the

Company currently expects 2019 AFFO per share to be within a range of

$1.90 to $1.96, based on projected 2019 annual real estate acquisition

volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $1.1 billion.

This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,

excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.88 to $0.91 per

share, plus $0.96 to $0.98 per share of expected real estate

depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.06 to $0.07 per

share related to noncash items. The midpoint of our AFFO per share

guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new

acquisitions of 7.85% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times

run-rate net debt to EBITDA. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing

and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and

capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread

achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest

rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be

held later today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Scottsdale,

Arizona Time, to discuss fourth quarter and full year ended December 31,

2018 operating results and answer questions.



  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168
    (international)


  • Conference call replay available through March 7, 2019: 877-344-7529
    (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)


  • Replay access code: 10128322


  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers,

in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on

its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not

historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the

meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those

sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,”

“may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the

negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,

projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ

materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For

more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please

refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and

Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements

herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be

relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly

disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any

forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in

STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in

events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO

STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S.

generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also

discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from

Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management

believes these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors

because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and

investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do

not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not

necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements;

accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as

a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a

statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered

in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by

the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate

Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income,

excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of

depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation

and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata

share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to

include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain non-cash

revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term

operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of

deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in

deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to

its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related

intangibles.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate

meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and

among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of

real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which

are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of

real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating

based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO

provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it

modifies FFO to exclude certain additional non-cash revenues and

expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent

deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based

compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items may cause

short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on long-term

operating performance. The Company believes that these costs are not an

ongoing cost of the portfolio in place at the end of each reporting

period and, for these reasons, the portion expensed is added back when

computing AFFO. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more

meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater

performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and

AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance

metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.



STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





 

 


 








Three months ended


December 31,




Year ended


December 31,







 

2018

 

 

2017


 

2018

 

 

2017





(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Revenues:












Rental revenues




$

139,211


$

113,850


$

513,302


$

427,943

Interest income on loans and direct financing receivables





7,074



5,836



25,741



22,565

Other income




 

419


 

438


 

1,713


 

2,339

Total revenues




 

146,704


 

120,124


 

540,756


 

452,847












 

Expenses:












Interest





35,964



28,540



129,061



120,478

Property costs





1,413



1,501



4,250



4,773

General and administrative





12,513



11,203



45,725



40,990

Depreciation and amortization





49,519



40,079



181,826



150,279

Provisions for impairment




 

5,202


 

1,500


 

7,810


 

13,440

Total expenses




 

104,611


 

82,823


 

368,672


 

329,960












 

Gain on dispositions of real estate




 

14,676


 

3,826


 

45,528


 

39,609

Income from operations before income taxes





56,769



41,127



217,612



162,496

Income tax expense




 

185


 

119


 

642


 

458

Net income




$

56,584


$

41,008


$

216,970


$

162,038












 

Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted:




$

0.26


$

0.21


$

1.06


$

0.90












 












 


Weighted average common shares outstanding:




Basic





 

215,660,467


 

190,765,946


 

204,322,298


 

178,586,266


 




Diluted





 

216,477,667


 

191,302,717


 

204,933,292


 

178,656,676












 

Dividends declared per common share




$

0.33


$

0.31


$

1.28


$

1.20















 

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira

Conlon, 310-622-8220

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

