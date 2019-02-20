Affirms 2019 Guidance
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”),
an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year
ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018:
Total revenues of $146.7 million
Net income of $56.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share,
including an aggregate net gain of $14.7 million on dispositions of
real estate
AFFO of $103.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share
Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.33
Invested $460.0 million in 75 properties at a weighted average initial
cap rate of 8.0%
Raised net proceeds of $268.1 million from the sale of an aggregate of
9.2 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity
program
Issued $592.0 million of long-term fixed-rate notes, which included
the inaugural issuance of $378 million of AAA rated notes, under
STORE’s Master Funding debt program in October 2018
For the year ended December 31, 2018:
Total revenues of $540.8 million
Net income of $217.0 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share,
including an aggregate net gain of $45.5 million on dispositions of
real estate
AFFO of $377.9 million, or $1.85 per basic share and $1.84 per diluted
share
Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $1.28
which included a 6.5% increase in the third quarter
Invested $1.63 billion in 418 properties at a weighted average initial
cap rate of 7.9%
Raised net proceeds of $741.7 million from the sale of an aggregate of
27.1 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity
program
Expanded the unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and
the accordion feature to $800 million, raising maximum borrowing
capacity to $1.4 billion in February 2018
Closed inaugural public debt offering, issuing $350 million in
aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes
in March 2018
Management Commentary
“STORE posted new records in all key performance metrics in 2018,
including real estate investment activity, AFFO and AFFO per share. We
also delivered our fourth consecutive year of double-digit returns to
our stockholders, in part due to our fourth dividend increase in as many
years,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital.
“During the year, we acquired 418 properties for a total of
$1.63 billion at sector leading average investment yields of 7.9%,
further diversifying our tenant base to 434 customers across the United
States. From a capital markets perspective, we strengthened our
financing flexibility and reduced our cost of capital with the
successful completion of our inaugural public unsecured note offering,
together with the first-ever AAA rated real estate master funding
issuance. In 2019, we look forward to building on these accomplishments
to achieve another year of record financial performance that contributes
to continued success for all of our stakeholders.”
Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues were $146.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an
increase of 22.1% from $120.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Total revenues for 2018 were $540.8 million, an increase of 19.4% from
$452.8 million for 2017. The increase was driven primarily by the growth
in the size of STORE Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which
grew from $6.2 billion in gross investment amount representing 1,921
property locations and 397 customers at December 31, 2017 to
$7.6 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,255 property
locations and 434 customers at December 31, 2018.
Net Income
Net income was $56.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for
the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase from $41.0 million, or $0.21 per
basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for
the fourth quarter of 2018 includes an aggregate net gain on
dispositions of real estate of $14.7 million as compared to $3.8 million
for the same period in 2017.
Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real
estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to
quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $217.0 million, or
$1.06 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 33.9% from
$162.0 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, for 2017. Net
income for 2018 includes an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real
estate of $45.5 million as compared to $39.6 million for 2017. Net
income for 2018 included $9.9 million of non-cash charges consisting of
a $2.1 million charge to interest expense for the accelerated
amortization of deferred financing costs primarily related to the
$233.3 million prepayment of STORE Master Funding notes in the fourth
quarter and an aggregate $7.8 million of provisions for impairment. Net
income for 2017 included $20.0 million of non-cash charges consisting of
a $4.6 million charge to revenue related to the accelerated amortization
of lease incentives, a $2.0 million charge to interest expense related
to the accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs associated
with STORE Master Funding prepayments in 2017 and an aggregate
$13.4 million of provisions for impairment.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
AFFO increased 25.8% to $103.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted
share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to AFFO of
$82.2 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth
quarter of 2017.
AFFO for 2018 was $377.9 million, or $1.85 per basic share and $1.84 per
diluted share, an increase of 23.5% from $306.1 million, or $1.71 per
basic and diluted share, for 2017. The year-over-year increase in AFFO
was primarily driven by additional rental revenues and interest income
generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate investment
portfolio.
Dividend Information
As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash
dividend per common share of $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2018. This
dividend, totaling $73.0 million, was paid on January 15, 2019 to
stockholders of record on December 31, 2018. For the year ended December
31, 2018, the Company declared regular cash dividends per common share
aggregating $1.28 which included a 6.5% increase in the third quarter.
Real Estate Portfolio Highlights
Investment Activity
The Company originated $460.0 million of gross investments representing
75 property locations during the fourth quarter of 2018, adding 13 net
new customers. These investments had a weighted average initial cap rate
of 8.0%. Total investment activity for the year was $1.63 billion
representing 418 property locations with a weighted average initial cap
rate of 7.9%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property
acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase
price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease
escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and
subject to a cap. For acquisitions made in 2018, the weighted average
annual lease escalation was 1.8%.
Disposition Activity
During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company sold 80 properties
and recognized an aggregate net gain of $45.5 million on the
dispositions; 25 of these 80 properties were sold in the fourth quarter
for an aggregate net gain of $14.7 million. For the year ended December
31, 2018, proceeds from the dispositions of real estate aggregated
$251.4 million as compared to an aggregate original investment amount of
$227.8 million for the properties sold.
Portfolio
At December 31, 2018, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled
$7.6 billion representing 2,255 property locations. Approximately 95% of
the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to
long-term leases, 5% represents mortgage loans and direct financing
receivables primarily on commercial real estate buildings (located on
land the Company owns and leases to its customers) and a nominal amount
represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of
December 31, 2018, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest
(based on rates in effect on December 31, 2018 for all lease and loan
contracts) totaled $614.5 million as compared to $501.0 million a year
ago. The weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at
December 31, 2018 was approximately 14 years.
The Company's portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified
across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and
geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.
Portfolio At A Glance - As of December 31, 2018
Investment property locations
2,255
States
49
Customers
434
Industries in which customers operate
106
Proportion of portfolio from direct origination
~80%
Contracts with STORE-preferred terms*(1)
94%
Weighted average annual lease escalation(2)
1.8%
Weighted average remaining lease contract term
~14 years
Occupancy(3)
99.6%
Properties not operating but subject to a lease(4)
23
Investment locations subject to a ground lease
21
Investment portfolio subject to NNN leases*
98%
Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(5)
91%
Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(6)
81%
Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting
98%
Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4-Wall coverage ratio(7)
2.1x/2.5x
Contracts rated investment grade(8)
~75%
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
Capital Transactions
The Company established a $750 million “at the market” equity
distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2018, and terminated
its previous program. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company
sold an aggregate of approximately 9.2 million common shares at a
weighted average share price of $29.57 and raised approximately
$268.1 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’
commissions and offering expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2018,
the Company sold approximately 27.1 million common shares at a weighted
average share price of $27.79 and raised approximately $741.7 million in
net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering
expenses.
In October 2018, certain of the Company’s consolidated special purpose
entities issued the eighth series, Series 2018-1, of net-lease mortgage
notes under the Company’s STORE Master Funding debt program, separated
into four tranches as summarized below.
Class
Rating
Amount
Class A-1
AAA
3.96
%
Oct. 2024
Class A-2
AAA
4.29
%
Oct. 2027
Class A-3
A+
50.0
4.40
%
Oct. 2024
Class A-4
A+
164.0
4.74
%
Oct. 2027
Total
$
592.0
The Series 2018-1 transaction marked the Company’s inaugural issuance of
AAA rated notes. The net proceeds from the issuance were primarily used
to pay down outstanding balances on the Company’s credit facility and to
prepay, without penalty, the STORE Master Funding Series 2013-1 Class
A-1 notes and the Series 2013-2 Class A-1 notes; these notes had an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of $233.3 million at the time of
prepayment, were scheduled to mature in 2020 and bore interest rates of
4.16% and 4.37%, respectively.
In March 2018, the Company completed its first public debt offering,
issuing $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured,
investment-grade rated 4.50% Senior Notes, due March 2028. The net
proceeds from the issuance were primarily used to pay down amounts
outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.
In February 2018, the Company expanded its unsecured revolving credit
facility from $500 million to $600 million and the accordion feature
from $300 million to $800 million for a total maximum borrowing capacity
of $1.4 billion. The amended credit facility matures in February 2022
and includes two six-month extension options, subject to certain
conditions.
2019 Guidance
Affirming its 2019 guidance initially presented in November 2018, the
Company currently expects 2019 AFFO per share to be within a range of
$1.90 to $1.96, based on projected 2019 annual real estate acquisition
volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $1.1 billion.
This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,
excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.88 to $0.91 per
share, plus $0.96 to $0.98 per share of expected real estate
depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.06 to $0.07 per
share related to noncash items. The midpoint of our AFFO per share
guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new
acquisitions of 7.85% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times
run-rate net debt to EBITDA. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing
and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and
capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread
achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest
rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be
held later today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Scottsdale,
Arizona Time, to discuss fourth quarter and full year ended December 31,
2018 operating results and answer questions.
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168
(international)
Conference call replay available through March 7, 2019: 877-344-7529
(domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10128322
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers,
in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on
its website at www.storecapital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those
sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,”
“may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the
negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,
projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For
more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please
refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements
herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be
relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly
disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any
forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in
STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO and AFFO
STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also
discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from
Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management
believes these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors
because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and
investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do
not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not
necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements;
accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as
a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a
statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered
in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.
The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by
the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income,
excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of
depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation
and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata
share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to
include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain non-cash
revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term
operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of
deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in
deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to
its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related
intangibles.
FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate
meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and
among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of
real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which
are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of
real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating
based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO
provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it
modifies FFO to exclude certain additional non-cash revenues and
expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent
deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based
compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items may cause
short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on long-term
operating performance. The Company believes that these costs are not an
ongoing cost of the portfolio in place at the end of each reporting
period and, for these reasons, the portion expensed is added back when
computing AFFO. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more
meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater
performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and
AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance
metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
Three months ended
Year ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Revenues:
Rental revenues
$
139,211
$
113,850
$
513,302
$
427,943
Interest income on loans and direct financing receivables
7,074
5,836
25,741
22,565
Other income
419
438
1,713
2,339
Total revenues
146,704
120,124
540,756
452,847
Expenses:
Interest
35,964
28,540
129,061
120,478
Property costs
1,413
1,501
4,250
4,773
General and administrative
12,513
11,203
45,725
40,990
Depreciation and amortization
49,519
40,079
181,826
150,279
Provisions for impairment
5,202
1,500
7,810
13,440
Total expenses
104,611
82,823
368,672
329,960
Gain on dispositions of real estate
14,676
3,826
45,528
39,609
Income from operations before income taxes
56,769
41,127
217,612
162,496
Income tax expense
185
119
642
458
Net income
$
56,584
$
41,008
$
216,970
$
162,038
Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted:
$
0.26
$
0.21
$
1.06
$
0.90
215,660,467
190,765,946
204,322,298
178,586,266
216,477,667
191,302,717
204,933,292
178,656,676
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
1.28
$
1.20
Contacts
Investor and Media Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Moira
Conlon, 310-622-8220
Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226