STORE Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results

Affirms 2020 Guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019:



  • Total revenues of $173.5 million


  • Net income of $59.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $11.7 million on dispositions of real estate


  • AFFO of $120.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share


  • Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.35


  • Invested $536.6 million in 103 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.7%


  • Raised $197.8 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program


  • Issued $508.0 million of long-term fixed-rate notes, which included the inaugural issuance of 15-year notes and $326.0 million of AAA rated notes, under STORE’s Master Funding secured debt program in November 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2019:



  • Total revenues of $665.7 million


  • Net income of $285.0 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $84.1 million on dispositions of real estate


  • AFFO of $458.1 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share


  • Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $1.36


  • Invested $1.69 billion in 350 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%


  • Raised $650.5 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate of approximately 18.5 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program


  • Closed second public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes in February 2019

Management Commentary

“We delivered another year of record investment volume in 2019, reflecting our ongoing success in addressing our large market,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “We acquired 350 properties through 152 separate transactions, for a total of $1.69 billion at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8% and a granular average transaction size of $11 million. Stability and quality continued to define our diverse portfolio, and we ended the year with an occupancy rate of 99.5% and approximately 75% of our lease contracts of investment-grade quality as measured by our STORE Score methodology. We grew AFFO per share by over 8%, raised our dividend by more than 6% and delivered total shareholder return of over 36%. In 2020, we look forward to continuing to build on our solid foundation to deliver another year of strong performance.”

Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $173.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.2% from $146.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for 2019 were $665.7 million, an increase of 23.1% from $540.8 million for 2018. The increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $7.6 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,255 property locations and 434 customers at December 31, 2018 to $8.8 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,504 property locations and 478 customers at December 31, 2019.

Net Income

Net income was $59.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $56.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $11.7 million, as compared to an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $14.7 million for the same period in 2018.

Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $285.0 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to $217.0 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share, for 2018. Net income for 2019 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $84.1 million as compared to $45.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO increased 16.0% to $120.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to AFFO of $103.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

AFFO for 2019 was $458.1 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 21.2% from $377.9 million, or $1.85 per basic and $1.84 per diluted share, for 2018. The year-over-year increase in AFFO was primarily driven by additional rental revenues and interest income generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate investment portfolio.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.35 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This dividend, totaling $83.9 million, was paid on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019.

Real Estate Portfolio Highlights

Investment Activity

The Company originated $536.6 million of gross investments representing 103 property locations during the fourth quarter of 2019. These origination and other activities resulted in the creation of 21 new customer relationships. The investments had a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.7%. Total investment activity for 2019 was $1.69 billion representing 350 property locations with a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during 2019, the weighted average stated lease escalation cap was 1.9%.

Disposition Activity

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $11.7 million and $84.1 million, respectively, which included a $3.9 million non-cash gain resulting from the substitution of ten properties with a single tenant completed during the fourth quarter. The Company sold 95 properties during the year for an aggregate net gain of $80.2 million; 15 of these 95 properties were sold in the fourth quarter for an aggregate net gain of $7.8 million. Net proceeds from the disposition of real estate during the year aggregated $447.6 million as compared to an aggregate original investment amount of $428.9 million for the properties sold. The Company also collected $4.1 million in lease termination fees in connection with these property sales during 2019.

Portfolio

At December 31, 2019, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled $8.8 billion representing 2,504 property locations. Approximately 94% of the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, 6% represents mortgage loans and financing receivables on commercial real estate properties and a nominal amount represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest (based on rates in effect on December 31, 2019 for all lease and loan contracts) totaled $714 million as compared to $615 million a year ago. The weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at December 31, 2019 was approximately 14 years.

The Company’s portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.


 



 



 



 



Portfolio At A Glance - As of December 31, 2019



 



 



 



Investment property locations



 



2,504



 



States



 



49



 



Customers



 



478



 



Industries in which customers operate



 



112



 



Proportion of portfolio from direct origination



 



~80



%



Contracts with STORE-preferred terms*(1)



 



96



%



Weighted average annual lease escalation(2)



 



1.9



%



Weighted average remaining lease contract term



 



~14 years



 



Occupancy(3)



 



99.5



%



Properties not operating but subject to a lease(4)



 



24



 



Investment locations subject to a ground lease



 



21



 



Investment portfolio subject to NNN leases*



 



99



%



Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(5)



 



92



%



Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(6)



 



81



%



Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting



 



98



%



Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4‑Wall coverage ratio(7)



 



2.2x/2.7x



 



Contracts rated investment grade(8)



 



~75



%


____________________


*



 



Based on annualized base rent and interest.



(1)



 



Represents the percentage of lease contracts that were created by STORE or contain preferred contract terms such as unit-level financial reporting, triple-net lease provisions and, when applicable, master lease provisions.



(2)



 



Represents the weighted average annual escalation rate of the entire portfolio as if all escalations occurred annually. For escalations based on a formula including CPI, assumes the stated fixed percentage in the contract or assumes 1.5% if no fixed percentage is in the contract. For contracts with no escalations remaining in the current lease term, assumes the escalation in the extension term. Calculation excludes contracts representing 0.1% of annualized base rent and interest where there are no further escalations remaining in the current lease term and there are no extension options.



(3)



 



The Company defines occupancy as a property being subject to a lease or loan contract. As of December 31, 2019, 12 of the Company’s properties were vacant and not subject to a contract.



(4)



 



Represents the number of the Company’s investment locations that have been closed by the tenant but remain subject to a lease.



(5)



 



Percentage of investment portfolio in multiple properties with a single customer subject to master leases. Approximately 87% of the investment portfolio involves multiple properties with a single customer, whether or not subject to a master lease.



(6)



 



Represents the ratio of purchase price to replacement cost (new) at acquisition.



(7)



 



STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness (if applicable). The 4‑Wall coverage ratio refers to a unit’s FCCR before taking into account standardized corporate overhead expense. The weighted average unit FCCR and 4‑Wall coverage ratios were 3.0x and 3.9x, respectively.



(8)



 



Represents the percentage of the Company’s contracts that have a STORE Score that is investment grade. The Company measures the credit quality of its portfolio on a contract-by-contract basis using the STORE Score, which is a proprietary risk measure reflective of both the credit risk of the Company’s tenants and the profitability of the operations at the properties. As of December 31, 2019, STORE Capital’s tenants had a median tenant credit profile of approximately ‘Ba3’ as measured by Moody’s Analytics RiskCalc rating scale. Considering the profitability of the operations at each of its properties and STORE’s assessment of the likelihood that each of the tenants will choose to continue to operate at the properties in the event of their insolvency, the credit quality of its contracts, or STORE Score, is enhanced to a median of ‘Baa2’.


Capital Transactions

The Company established a $900 million “at the market” equity distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2019 and terminated its previous program. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $39.79 and raised approximately $197.8 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 18.5 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $35.72 and raised approximately $650.5 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.

In November 2019, certain of the Company’s consolidated special purpose entities issued the ninth series, Series 2019-1, of net-lease mortgage notes under the Company’s STORE Master Funding debt program, separated into four classes as summarized below.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Class



 



Rating



 



Amount

(in millions)



 



Coupon Rate



 



Maturity Date



Class A-1



 



AAA



 



$



82.0



 



2.82



%



 



Nov. 2026



Class A-2



 



AAA



 



 



244.0



 



3.65



%



 



Nov. 2034



Class A-3



 



A+



 



 



46.0



 



3.32



%



 



Nov. 2026



Class A-4



 



A+



 



 



136.0



 



4.49



%



 



Nov. 2034



Total



 



 



 



$



508.0



 



 



 



 



 


The Series 2019-1 transaction marked the Company’s first issuance of 15-year net-lease mortgage notes and included $326.0 million of AAA rated notes. Net proceeds from the issuance were primarily used to pay down outstanding balances on the Company’s credit facility and to prepay, without penalty, an aggregate $186.1 million of STORE Master Funding Series 2013-3 Class A-1 notes and Series 2014-1 Class A-1 notes which bore a weighted average interest rate of 4.22%, with the remainder of the proceeds representing new incremental term borrowings.

In February 2019, the Company completed its second public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured, investment-grade rated 4.625% Senior Notes, due March 2029. The net proceeds from the issuance were used primarily to pay down amounts outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.

2020 Guidance

Affirming its 2020 guidance first announced in October 2019, the Company currently expects 2020 AFFO per share to be within a range of $2.05 to $2.09, based on projected 2020 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $1.2 billion. This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income, excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.98 to $1.01 per share, plus $0.99 to $1.00 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.08 per share related to noncash items. The midpoint of the Company’s AFFO per share guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.7% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times run-rate net debt to EBITDA. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 operating results and answer questions.



  • Live conference call: 855‑656‑0920 (domestic) or 412‑542‑4168 (international)


  • Conference call replay available through March 5, 2020: 877‑344‑7529 (domestic) or 412‑317‑0088 (international)


  • Replay access code: 10138568


  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO

STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non‑GAAP measures. Management believes these two non‑GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income, excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related intangibles.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains (or losses) on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it modifies FFO to exclude certain additional revenues and expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items have no impact on long-term operating performance. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

 


STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three months ended



 



Year ended



 



 



December 31,



 



December 31,



 



 



2019



 



2018



 



2019



 



2018



 



 



(unaudited)



 



(unaudited)



 



(audited)



Revenues:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental revenues



 



$



162,495



 



$



139,211



 



$



625,415



 



$



513,302



Interest income on loans and financing receivables



 



 



9,760



 



 



7,074



 



 



33,826



 



 



25,741



Other income



 



 



1,200



 



 



419



 



 



6,473



 



 



1,713



Total revenues



 



 



173,455



 



 



146,704



 



 



665,714



 



 



540,756



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest



 



 



41,559



 



 



35,964



 



 



158,381



 



 



129,061



Property costs



 



 



3,033



 



 



1,413



 



 



10,793



 



 



4,250



General and administrative



 



 



14,459



 



 



12,513



 



 



54,274



 



 



45,725



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



57,340



 



 



49,519



 



 



221,975



 



 



181,826



Provisions for impairment



 



 



8,800



 



 



5,202



 



 



18,751



 



 



7,810



Total expenses



 



 



125,191



 



 



104,611



 



 



464,174



 



 



368,672



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net gain on dispositions of real estate



 



 



11,747



 



 



14,676



 



 



84,142



 



 



45,528



Income from operations before income taxes



 



 



60,011



 



 



56,769



 



 



285,682



 



 



217,612



Income tax expense



 



 



174



 



 



185



 



 



707



 



 



642



Net income



 



$



59,837



 



$



56,584



 



$



284,975



 



$



216,970



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted:



 



$



0.25



 



$



0.26



 



$



1.24



 



$



1.06



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average common shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



236,812,731



 



 



215,660,467



 



 



229,734,497



 



 



204,322,298



Diluted



 



 



237,421,068



 



 



216,477,667



 



 



230,289,541



 



 



204,933,292



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Dividends declared per common share



 



$



0.35



 



$



0.33



 



$



1.36



 



$



1.28


 


STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



December 31, 2019



 



December 31, 2018



 



 



(unaudited)



 



(audited)



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Investments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Real estate investments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Land and improvements



 



$



2,634,285



 



$



2,280,280



Buildings and improvements



 



 



5,540,749



 



 



4,888,440



Intangible lease assets



 



 



73,366



 



 



85,148



Total real estate investments



 



 



8,248,400



 



 



7,253,868



Less accumulated depreciation and amortization



 



 



(740,124)



 



 



(585,913)



 



 



 



7,508,276



 



 



6,667,955



Operating ground lease assets



 



 



24,254



 



 






Loans and financing receivables



 



 



582,267



 



 



351,202



Net investments



 



 



8,114,797



 



 



7,019,157



Cash and cash equivalents



 



 



99,753



 



 



27,511



Other assets, net



 



 



81,976



 



 



67,303



Total assets



 



$



8,296,526



 



$



7,113,971



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Credit facility



 



$






 



$



135,000



Unsecured notes and term loans payable, net



 



 



1,262,553



 



 



916,720



Non-recourse debt obligations of consolidated special purpose entities, net



 



 



2,328,489



 



 



2,008,592



Dividends payable



 



 



83,938



 



 



72,954



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



29,347



 



 






Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities



 



 



106,814



 



 



117,204



Total liabilities



 



 



3,811,141



 



 



3,250,470



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 239,822,900 and 221,071,838 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



 



 



2,398



 



 



2,211



Capital in excess of par value



 



 



4,787,932



 



 



4,129,082



Distributions in excess of retained earnings



 



 



(302,609)



 



 



(267,651)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(2,336)



 



 



(141)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



4,485,385



 



 



3,863,501



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



8,296,526



 



$



7,113,971


