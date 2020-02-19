STORE Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results

Affirms 2020 Guidance
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Highlights
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019:
Total revenues of $173.5 million
Net income of $59.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $11.7 million on dispositions of real estate
AFFO of $120.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share
Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.35
Invested $536.6 million in 103 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.7%
Raised $197.8 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program
Issued $508.0 million of long-term fixed-rate notes, which included the inaugural issuance of 15-year notes and $326.0 million of AAA rated notes, under STORE’s Master Funding secured debt program in November 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2019:
Total revenues of $665.7 million
Net income of $285.0 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $84.1 million on dispositions of real estate
AFFO of $458.1 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share
Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $1.36
Invested $1.69 billion in 350 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%
Raised $650.5 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate of approximately 18.5 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program
Closed second public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes in February 2019
Management Commentary
“We delivered another year of record investment volume in 2019, reflecting our ongoing success in addressing our large market,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “We acquired 350 properties through 152 separate transactions, for a total of $1.69 billion at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8% and a granular average transaction size of $11 million. Stability and quality continued to define our diverse portfolio, and we ended the year with an occupancy rate of 99.5% and approximately 75% of our lease contracts of investment-grade quality as measured by our STORE Score methodology. We grew AFFO per share by over 8%, raised our dividend by more than 6% and delivered total shareholder return of over 36%. In 2020, we look forward to continuing to build on our solid foundation to deliver another year of strong performance.”
Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues were $173.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.2% from $146.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total revenues for 2019 were $665.7 million, an increase of 23.1% from $540.8 million for 2018. The increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $7.6 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,255 property locations and 434 customers at December 31, 2018 to $8.8 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,504 property locations and 478 customers at December 31, 2019.
Net Income
Net income was $59.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $56.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $11.7 million, as compared to an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $14.7 million for the same period in 2018.
Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $285.0 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to $217.0 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share, for 2018. Net income for 2019 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $84.1 million as compared to $45.5 million for the same period in 2018.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
AFFO increased 16.0% to $120.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to AFFO of $103.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
AFFO for 2019 was $458.1 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 21.2% from $377.9 million, or $1.85 per basic and $1.84 per diluted share, for 2018. The year-over-year increase in AFFO was primarily driven by additional rental revenues and interest income generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate investment portfolio.
Dividend Information
As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.35 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This dividend, totaling $83.9 million, was paid on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019.
Real Estate Portfolio Highlights
Investment Activity
The Company originated $536.6 million of gross investments representing 103 property locations during the fourth quarter of 2019. These origination and other activities resulted in the creation of 21 new customer relationships. The investments had a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.7%. Total investment activity for 2019 was $1.69 billion representing 350 property locations with a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during 2019, the weighted average stated lease escalation cap was 1.9%.
Disposition Activity
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $11.7 million and $84.1 million, respectively, which included a $3.9 million non-cash gain resulting from the substitution of ten properties with a single tenant completed during the fourth quarter. The Company sold 95 properties during the year for an aggregate net gain of $80.2 million; 15 of these 95 properties were sold in the fourth quarter for an aggregate net gain of $7.8 million. Net proceeds from the disposition of real estate during the year aggregated $447.6 million as compared to an aggregate original investment amount of $428.9 million for the properties sold. The Company also collected $4.1 million in lease termination fees in connection with these property sales during 2019.
Portfolio
At December 31, 2019, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled $8.8 billion representing 2,504 property locations. Approximately 94% of the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, 6% represents mortgage loans and financing receivables on commercial real estate properties and a nominal amount represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest (based on rates in effect on December 31, 2019 for all lease and loan contracts) totaled $714 million as compared to $615 million a year ago. The weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at December 31, 2019 was approximately 14 years.
The Company’s portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.
|____________________
Capital Transactions
The Company established a $900 million “at the market” equity distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2019 and terminated its previous program. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $39.79 and raised approximately $197.8 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 18.5 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $35.72 and raised approximately $650.5 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.
In November 2019, certain of the Company’s consolidated special purpose entities issued the ninth series, Series 2019-1, of net-lease mortgage notes under the Company’s STORE Master Funding debt program, separated into four classes as summarized below.
The Series 2019-1 transaction marked the Company’s first issuance of 15-year net-lease mortgage notes and included $326.0 million of AAA rated notes. Net proceeds from the issuance were primarily used to pay down outstanding balances on the Company’s credit facility and to prepay, without penalty, an aggregate $186.1 million of STORE Master Funding Series 2013-3 Class A-1 notes and Series 2014-1 Class A-1 notes which bore a weighted average interest rate of 4.22%, with the remainder of the proceeds representing new incremental term borrowings.
In February 2019, the Company completed its second public debt offering, issuing $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured, investment-grade rated 4.625% Senior Notes, due March 2029. The net proceeds from the issuance were used primarily to pay down amounts outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.
2020 Guidance
Affirming its 2020 guidance first announced in October 2019, the Company currently expects 2020 AFFO per share to be within a range of $2.05 to $2.09, based on projected 2020 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $1.2 billion. This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income, excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.98 to $1.01 per share, plus $0.99 to $1.00 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.08 per share related to noncash items. The midpoint of the Company’s AFFO per share guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.7% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times run-rate net debt to EBITDA. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO and AFFO
STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non‑GAAP measures. Management believes these two non‑GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.
The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income, excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related intangibles.
FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains (or losses) on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it modifies FFO to exclude certain additional revenues and expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items have no impact on long-term operating performance. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
