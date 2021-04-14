STORE Capital Announces Leadership and Board Transitions

Mr. Volk continued, “As a part of our long-term succession planning process, I am honored to turn the reins over to Mary. It has been a privilege to play a leadership role in growing STORE from an idea to the leading company we have become. I am excited to assume the position of Executive Chair of our Board where I can continue to play an important role in leveraging my institutional knowledge and relationships on behalf of STORE. I look forward to supporting Mary in her new role in any way I can.”

Mr. Fleischer said, “I have worked with Chris Volk for more than 30 years and it has been so rewarding to see the tremendous growth and success of STORE Capital. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Chris for his vision and leadership as well as his many contributions to the company. I can think of no worthier successor to assume the role of STORE’s Board Chair and have full confidence in Mary and the entire leadership team to continue to build the company.”