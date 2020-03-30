STORE Capital Announces Participation in a COVID-19 Update Call Hosted by Raymond James on March 31, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that Company management will participate in a call with investors on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to provide an update on the Company amid COVID-19. The format will be a moderated discussion, hosted by Collin Mings, Managing Director - Real Estate Equity Research, of Raymond James.
Topics for discussion will include:
STORE Capital’s positioning amidst the downturn
The Company’s portfolio sensitivity to the pandemic
Potential positive impact of the CARES Act
Interested parties are invited to join the call in a listen-only mode or access a webcast of the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website.
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
Conference call replay available through April 14, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10141296
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors or Media:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
