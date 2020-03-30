STORE Capital Announces Participation in a COVID-19 Update Call Hosted by Raymond James on March 31, 2020

STORE Capital Announces Participation in a COVID-19 Update Call Hosted by Raymond James on March 31, 2020

  • Updated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that Company management will participate in a call with investors on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to provide an update on the Company amid COVID-19. The format will be a moderated discussion, hosted by Collin Mings, Managing Director - Real Estate Equity Research, of Raymond James.

Topics for discussion will include:



  • STORE Capital’s positioning amidst the downturn


  • The Company’s portfolio sensitivity to the pandemic


  • Potential positive impact of the CARES Act

Interested parties are invited to join the call in a listen-only mode or access a webcast of the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website.



  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)


  • Conference call replay available through April 14, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)


  • Replay access code: 10141296


  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors or Media:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News