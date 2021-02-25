STORE Capital Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Catherine Long; Commences Search for Successor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in S ingle T enant O perational R eal E state, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Catherine Long, plans to retire in the Fall of 2021. The Company has engaged the executive search firm Russell Reynolds to conduct a search to identify candidates for her successor. Ms. Long, who is one of STORE Capital’s co-founders and has served as its CFO since the Company’s inception in 2011, will continue to serve as CFO until her successor is appointed and onboarded.

“Cathy co-founded STORE ten years ago and her professionalism and high standards have been integral to our success since the beginning. She leaves STORE on a high note and with a legacy that will carry on for many years through a deeply talented accounting team that she built, systems that she has positively impacted and the strongest balance sheet in STORE’s history,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “Her departure especially resonates with me, since we have worked together collaboratively for more than thirty years across three successful publicly-traded net lease companies. Over that timeframe, Cathy has drawn well-deserved recognition and accolades for her work. I could not have personally hoped to work with a finer leader or one that set a higher example for others to follow. On behalf of our collective leadership team and Board of Directors, we will greatly miss her presence and wish her all the best.”