SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally

managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single

Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced

today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 4.625% senior

notes due 2029. The notes were priced at 99.260% of the principal amount

and will mature on March 15, 2029. Interest on the notes will be paid

semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning

September 15, 2019. The offering is expected to close on February 28,

2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay

indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility,

to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general

corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan

Stanley, Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

and U.S. Bancorp are serving as joint book-running managers for the

offering. BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities and Regions

Securities LLC are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a

prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the

preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when

available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman

Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,

or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY

10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC,

via telephone: (800) 645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com,

or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue

South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer

Service; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, via standard mail: Attention: c/o

Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY

11717, or via telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC,

via standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd

Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective

upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor

will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any

such state or jurisdiction.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that

is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single

Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its

target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of

the largest and fastest-growing net-lease REITs and owns a

well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 2,200

property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49

states.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not

historical facts, including statements relating to the expected closing

of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed

offering, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements

can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,”

“expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,”

“approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or

similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature,

involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are

subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or

outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the

forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for the

Company’s business, please refer to the periodic reports and

prospectuses and prospectus supplements the Company files with the

Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These

forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this

press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future

events. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to

update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to

reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto, or

any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any

such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors:

Moira

Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

Media:

Tricia

Ross, 310-622-8226

