SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally
managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single
Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced
today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 4.625% senior
notes due 2029. The notes were priced at 99.260% of the principal amount
and will mature on March 15, 2029. Interest on the notes will be paid
semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning
September 15, 2019. The offering is expected to close on February 28,
2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay
indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility,
to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general
corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
and U.S. Bancorp are serving as joint book-running managers for the
offering. BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities and Regions
Securities LLC are serving as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities became effective
upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that
is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single
Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its
target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of
the largest and fastest-growing net-lease REITs and owns a
well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 2,200
property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49
states.
