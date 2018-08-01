Affirms 2018 Guidance
Highlights
For the quarter ended June 30, 2018:
Total revenues of $131.2 million
Net income of $62.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share,
including an aggregate net gain of $19.9 million on dispositions of
real estate
AFFO of $91.1 million, or $0.46 per basic share and $0.45 per diluted
share
Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.31
Invested $335.1 million in 111 properties at a weighted average
initial cap rate of 8.0%
Raised net proceeds of $187.3 million from the sale of an aggregate of
approximately 7.1 million common shares under the Company’s
at-the-market equity program
For the six months ended June 30, 2018:
Total revenues of $257.0 million
Net income of $112.2 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share,
including an aggregate net gain of $29.5 million on dispositions of
real estate
AFFO of $177.0 million, or $0.90 per basic share and $0.89 per diluted
share
Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $0.62
Invested $655.5 million in 214 properties at a weighted average
initial cap rate of 7.9%
Raised net proceeds of $286.3 million from the sale of an aggregate of
approximately 11.3 million common shares under the Company’s
at-the-market equity program
Expanded the unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and
the accordion feature to $800 million, raising maximum borrowing
capacity to $1.4 billion in February 2018
Closed inaugural public debt offering, issuing $350 million in
aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes
in March 2018
Management Commentary
“This year marks our fourth consecutive year of realizing investment
activity in excess of $100 million monthly for the first half of the
year,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “But what sets
this quarter apart is our record investment granularity. Our expanded
business development efforts are evident, with more than fifty
transactions averaging just $6.5 million each. This work is foundational
to our future growth, sustained high level of investment diversity, and
the delivery of superior property-level investment returns. We concluded
the quarter with solid portfolio performance, a balance sheet positioned
for sustained growth and a more protected shareholder dividend, all of
which are exciting as we look forward to fulfilling our potential for
the second half of the year.”
Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues were $131.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an
increase of 14.9% from $114.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.
Total revenues for the first half of 2018 were $257.0 million, an
increase of 15.7% from $222.2 million for the first half of 2017. The
increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE
Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $5.5 billion
in gross investment amount representing 1,770 property locations and 371
customers at June 30, 2017 to $6.7 billion in gross investment amount
representing 2,084 property locations and 412 customers at June 30, 2018.
Net Income
Net income was $62.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for
the second quarter of 2018, an increase from $61.1 million, or $0.35 per
basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017. Net income for
the second quarter of 2018 includes an aggregate net gain on
dispositions of real estate of $19.9 million as compared to
$25.7 million for the same period in 2017.
Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real
estate and provisions for impairment. These items can vary from quarter
to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $112.2 million, or
$0.57 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 21.3% from $92.4
million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended
June 30, 2017. Net income for the first half of 2018 includes an
aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $29.5 million as
compared to $29.4 million for the same period in 2017.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
AFFO increased 19.2% to $91.1 million, or $0.46 per basic share and
$0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to
AFFO of $76.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, for the
second quarter of 2017.
AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $177.0 million, or $0.90
per basic share and $0.89 per diluted share, an increase of 20.9% from
$146.4 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted share, for the six months
ended June 30, 2017. The increase in AFFO for the three- and six-month
periods between years was primarily driven by additional rental revenues
and interest income generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate
investment portfolio.
Dividend Information
As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash
dividend per common share of $0.31 for the second quarter ended June 30,
2018. This dividend, totaling $63.6 million, was paid on July 16, 2018
to stockholders of record on June 29, 2018.
Real Estate Portfolio Highlights
Investment Activity
The Company originated $335.1 million of gross investments representing
111 property locations during the second quarter of 2018, adding eight
net new customers. These investments had a weighted average initial cap
rate of 8.0%. Total investment activity for the first half of 2018 was
$655.5 million representing 214 property locations with an initial
weighted average cap rate of 7.9%. The Company defines “initial cap
rate” for property acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided
by the purchase price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have
lease escalations, with most escalations tied to the consumer price
index and subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during the first six
months of 2018, the weighted average annual lease escalation was 1.8%.
Disposition Activity
During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company sold 48
properties and recognized an aggregate net gain on the dispositions of
real estate of $29.5 million; 26 of these 48 properties were sold in the
second quarter for an aggregate net gain of $19.9 million. For the six
months ended June 30, 2018, proceeds from the dispositions of real
estate aggregated $175.7 million as compared to an aggregate original
investment amount of $161.0 million for the properties sold.
Portfolio
At June 30, 2018, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled
$6.7 billion representing 2,084 property locations. Approximately 95% of
the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to
long-term leases, 5% represents mortgage loans and direct financing
receivables primarily on commercial real estate buildings (located on
land the Company owns and leases to its customers) and a nominal amount
represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of
June 30, 2018, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest (based
on rates in effect on June 30, 2018 for all lease and loan contracts)
totaled $537.7 million as compared to $452.6 million a year ago. The
weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at June 30,
2018 was approximately 14 years.
The Company's portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified
across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and
geography. The following table presents a summary of the Company’s
portfolio.
Portfolio At A Glance - As of June 30, 2018
Investment property locations
2,084
States
49
Customers
412
Industries in which customers operate
105
Proportion of portfolio from direct origination
~80%
Contracts with STORE-preferred terms*(1)
93%
Weighted average annual lease escalation(2)
1.8%
Weighted average remaining lease contract term
~14 years
Occupancy(3)
99.7%
Properties not operating but subject to a lease(4)
20
Investment locations subject to a ground lease
20
Investment portfolio subject to NNN leases*
98%
Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(5)
89%
Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(6)
82%
Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting
97%
Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4-Wall coverage ratio(7)
2.0x/2.5x
Contracts rated investment grade(8)
~75%
* Based on annualized base rent and interest.
Capital Transactions
The Company established a new $500 million “at the market” equity
distribution program, or ATM program, in February 2018, and terminated
its previous $400 million ATM Program established in September 2016.
During the second quarter of 2018, the Company sold an aggregate of
approximately 7.1 million common shares at a weighted average share
price of $26.64 and raised approximately $187.3 million in net proceeds
after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.
During the first six months of 2018, the Company sold approximately
11.3 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $25.86
and raised approximately $286.3 million in net proceeds after the
payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.
In March 2018, the Company completed its first public debt offering,
issuing $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured,
investment-grade rated 4.50% Senior Notes, due March 2028. The net
proceeds from the issuance were primarily used to pay down amounts
outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.
In February 2018, the Company expanded its unsecured revolving credit
facility from $500 million to $600 million and the accordion feature
from $300 million to $800 million for a total maximum borrowing capacity
of $1.4 billion. The amended credit facility matures in February 2022
and includes two six-month extension options, subject to certain
conditions.
2018 Guidance
Affirming its 2018 guidance initially presented in November 2017, the
Company currently expects 2018 AFFO per share to be within a range of
$1.78 to $1.84, based on projected 2018 annual real estate acquisition
volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $900 million.
This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,
excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.83 to $0.88 per
share, plus $0.88 to $0.89 per share of expected real estate
depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.07 per share
related to such items as straight-line rent and the amortization of
stock-based compensation and deferred financing costs. AFFO per share is
sensitive to the timing and amount of real estate acquisitions, property
dispositions and capital markets activities during the year, as well as
to the spread achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and
the interest rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions. The
midpoint of our AFFO guidance is based on a weighted average cap rate on
new acquisitions of 7.75% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6
times run-rate net debt to EBITDA.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be
held later today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Scottsdale,
Arizona Time, to discuss second quarter ended June 30, 2018 operating
results and answer questions.
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168
(international)
Conference call replay available through August 16, 2018: 877-344-7529
(domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10122326
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers,
in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on
its website at www.storecapital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those
sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,”
“may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the
negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,
projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For
more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please
refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements
herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be
relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly
disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any
forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in
STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO and AFFO
STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also
discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from
Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management
believes these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors
because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and
investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do
not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not
necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements;
accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as
a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a
statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered
in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.
The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by
the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income,
excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of
depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation
and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata
share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to
include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain non-cash
revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term
operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of
deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in
deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to
its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related
intangibles.
FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate
meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and
among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of
real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which
are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of
real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating
based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO
provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it
modifies FFO to exclude certain additional non-cash revenues and
expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent
deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based
compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items may cause
short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on long-term
operating performance. The Company believes that these costs are not an
ongoing cost of the portfolio in place at the end of each reporting
period and, for these reasons, the portion expensed is added back when
computing AFFO. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more
meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater
performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and
AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance
metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Rental revenues
$
124,413
$
108,149
$
244,313
$
210,054
6,279
5,447
11,800
11,227
Other income
513
612
934
898
Total revenues
131,205
114,208
257,047
222,179
Expenses:
Interest
31,925
30,919
61,264
60,559
Property costs
741
1,131
2,082
1,937
General and administrative
10,852
9,289
21,703
19,532
Depreciation and amortization
44,216
37,396
86,526
72,611
Provisions for impairment
1,038
–
2,608
4,270
Total expenses
88,772
78,735
174,183
158,909
Income from operations before income taxes
42,433
35,473
82,864
63,270
Income tax expense
158
147
207
253
Income before gain on dispositions of real estate
42,275
35,326
82,657
63,017
Gain on dispositions of real estate, net of tax
19,926
25,734
29,504
29,433
Net income
$
62,201
$
61,060
$
112,161
$
92,450
$
0.31
$
0.35
$
0.57
$
0.55
199,514,368
172,661,739
197,113,915
166,768,835
200,142,303
172,661,739
197,531,008
166,768,835
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.31
$
0.29
$
0.62
$
0.58
June 30,
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Investments:
Real estate investments:
Land and improvements
$
1,997,439
$
1,898,342
Buildings and improvements
4,304,221
3,958,003
Intangible lease assets
85,148
87,402
Total real estate investments
6,386,808
5,943,747
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(497,476
)
(426,931
)
5,889,332
5,516,816
Real estate investments held for sale, net
–
16,741
Loans and direct financing receivables
321,694
271,453
Net investments
6,211,026
5,805,010
Cash and cash equivalents
43,622
42,937
Other assets, net
67,092
51,830
Total assets
$
6,321,740
$
5,899,777
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Credit facility
$
115,000
$
290,000
Unsecured notes and term loans payable, net
916,023
570,595
Non-recourse debt obligations of consolidated special purpose
entities, net
1,686,129
1,736,306
Dividends payable
63,614
60,068
Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities
89,926
71,866
Total liabilities
2,870,692
2,728,835
Stockholders' equity:
2,052
1,938
Capital in excess of par value
3,668,964
3,381,090
Distributions in excess of retained earnings
(228,487
)
(214,845
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,519
2,759
Total stockholders' equity
3,451,048
3,170,942
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,321,740
$
5,899,777
Three months ended
Six months ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income
$
62,201
$
61,060
$
112,161
$
92,450
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
43,967
37,227
86,035
72,301
Provision for impairment of real estate
–
–
–
4,270
Gain on dispositions of real estate, net of tax
(19,926
)
(25,734
)
(29,504
)
(29,433
)
Funds from Operations
86,242
72,553
168,692
139,588
Adjustments:
Straight-line rental revenue, net:
Fixed rent escalations accrued
(1,694
)
(1,183
)
(3,523
)
(3,247
)
Construction period rent deferrals
1,405
561
2,122
1,470
Amortization of:
Equity-based compensation
2,200
1,994
3,666
3,868
2,023
2,081
4,126
4,090
Lease-related intangibles and costs
571
673
1,211
1,177
Provision for loan losses
1,038
–
2,608
–
Capitalized interest
(657
)
(251
)
(1,054
)
(560
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
–
(814
)
–
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$
91,128
$
76,428
$
177,034
$
146,386
Dividends declared to common stockholders
$
63,614
$
55,105
$
125,007
$
104,805
Net income per share of common stock: (1)
Basic and Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.35
$
0.57
$
0.55
FFO per share of common stock: (1)
Basic and Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.42
$
0.85
$
0.84
AFFO per share of common stock: (1)
Basic
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
0.90
$
0.88
Diluted
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.89
$
0.88
