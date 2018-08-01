Affirms 2018 Guidance

Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018:



  • Total revenues of $131.2 million


  • Net income of $62.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share,
    including an aggregate net gain of $19.9 million on dispositions of
    real estate


  • AFFO of $91.1 million, or $0.46 per basic share and $0.45 per diluted
    share


  • Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.31


  • Invested $335.1 million in 111 properties at a weighted average
    initial cap rate of 8.0%


  • Raised net proceeds of $187.3 million from the sale of an aggregate of
    approximately 7.1 million common shares under the Company’s
    at-the-market equity program

For the six months ended June 30, 2018:



  • Total revenues of $257.0 million


  • Net income of $112.2 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share,
    including an aggregate net gain of $29.5 million on dispositions of
    real estate


  • AFFO of $177.0 million, or $0.90 per basic share and $0.89 per diluted
    share


  • Declared regular cash dividends per common share aggregating $0.62


  • Invested $655.5 million in 214 properties at a weighted average
    initial cap rate of 7.9%


  • Raised net proceeds of $286.3 million from the sale of an aggregate of
    approximately 11.3 million common shares under the Company’s
    at-the-market equity program


  • Expanded the unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and
    the accordion feature to $800 million, raising maximum borrowing
    capacity to $1.4 billion in February 2018


  • Closed inaugural public debt offering, issuing $350 million in
    aggregate principal amount of investment-grade senior unsecured notes
    in March 2018

Management Commentary

“This year marks our fourth consecutive year of realizing investment

activity in excess of $100 million monthly for the first half of the

year,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “But what sets

this quarter apart is our record investment granularity. Our expanded

business development efforts are evident, with more than fifty

transactions averaging just $6.5 million each. This work is foundational

to our future growth, sustained high level of investment diversity, and

the delivery of superior property-level investment returns. We concluded

the quarter with solid portfolio performance, a balance sheet positioned

for sustained growth and a more protected shareholder dividend, all of

which are exciting as we look forward to fulfilling our potential for

the second half of the year.”

Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $131.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an

increase of 14.9% from $114.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Total revenues for the first half of 2018 were $257.0 million, an

increase of 15.7% from $222.2 million for the first half of 2017. The

increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE

Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $5.5 billion

in gross investment amount representing 1,770 property locations and 371

customers at June 30, 2017 to $6.7 billion in gross investment amount

representing 2,084 property locations and 412 customers at June 30, 2018.

Net Income

Net income was $62.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for

the second quarter of 2018, an increase from $61.1 million, or $0.35 per

basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017. Net income for

the second quarter of 2018 includes an aggregate net gain on

dispositions of real estate of $19.9 million as compared to

$25.7 million for the same period in 2017.

Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real

estate and provisions for impairment. These items can vary from quarter

to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $112.2 million, or

$0.57 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 21.3% from $92.4

million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended

June 30, 2017. Net income for the first half of 2018 includes an

aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $29.5 million as

compared to $29.4 million for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO increased 19.2% to $91.1 million, or $0.46 per basic share and

$0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to

AFFO of $76.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, for the

second quarter of 2017.

AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $177.0 million, or $0.90

per basic share and $0.89 per diluted share, an increase of 20.9% from

$146.4 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted share, for the six months

ended June 30, 2017. The increase in AFFO for the three- and six-month

periods between years was primarily driven by additional rental revenues

and interest income generated by the growth in the Company’s real estate

investment portfolio.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash

dividend per common share of $0.31 for the second quarter ended June 30,

2018. This dividend, totaling $63.6 million, was paid on July 16, 2018

to stockholders of record on June 29, 2018.

Real Estate Portfolio Highlights

Investment Activity

The Company originated $335.1 million of gross investments representing

111 property locations during the second quarter of 2018, adding eight

net new customers. These investments had a weighted average initial cap

rate of 8.0%. Total investment activity for the first half of 2018 was

$655.5 million representing 214 property locations with an initial

weighted average cap rate of 7.9%. The Company defines “initial cap

rate” for property acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided

by the purchase price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have

lease escalations, with most escalations tied to the consumer price

index and subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during the first six

months of 2018, the weighted average annual lease escalation was 1.8%.

Disposition Activity

During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company sold 48

properties and recognized an aggregate net gain on the dispositions of

real estate of $29.5 million; 26 of these 48 properties were sold in the

second quarter for an aggregate net gain of $19.9 million. For the six

months ended June 30, 2018, proceeds from the dispositions of real

estate aggregated $175.7 million as compared to an aggregate original

investment amount of $161.0 million for the properties sold.

Portfolio

At June 30, 2018, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled

$6.7 billion representing 2,084 property locations. Approximately 95% of

the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to

long-term leases, 5% represents mortgage loans and direct financing

receivables primarily on commercial real estate buildings (located on

land the Company owns and leases to its customers) and a nominal amount

represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. As of

June 30, 2018, the portfolio’s annualized base rent and interest (based

on rates in effect on June 30, 2018 for all lease and loan contracts)

totaled $537.7 million as compared to $452.6 million a year ago. The

weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at June 30,

2018 was approximately 14 years.

The Company's portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified

across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and

geography. The following table presents a summary of the Company’s

portfolio.


Portfolio At A Glance - As of June 30, 2018

Investment property locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,084

States












49

Customers












412

Industries in which customers operate












105

Proportion of portfolio from direct origination












~80%

Contracts with STORE-preferred terms*(1)












93%

Weighted average annual lease escalation(2)












1.8%

Weighted average remaining lease contract term












~14 years

Occupancy(3)












99.7%

Properties not operating but subject to a lease(4)












20

Investment locations subject to a ground lease












20

Investment portfolio subject to NNN leases*












98%

Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(5)












89%

Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(6)












82%

Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting












97%

Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4-Wall coverage ratio(7)












2.0x/2.5x

Contracts rated investment grade(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

~75%

* Based on annualized base rent and interest.



(1)



 

 


Represents the percentage of our lease contracts that were
created by STORE Capital or contain preferred contract terms such
as unit-level financial reporting, triple-net lease provisions
and, when applicable, master lease provisions.




(2)






Represents the weighted average annual escalation rate of the
entire portfolio as if all escalations occurred annually. For
escalations based on a formula including CPI, assumes the stated
fixed percentage in the contract or assumes 1.5% if no fixed
percentage is in the contract. For contracts with no
escalations remaining in the current lease term, assumes the
escalation in the extension term. Calculation excludes
contracts representing less than 0.2% of annualized base rent and
interest where there are no further escalations remaining in the
current lease term and there are no extension options.




(3)






The Company defines occupancy as a property being subject to a
lease or loan contract. As of June 30, 2018, six of the
Company’s properties were vacant and not subject to a contract.




(4)






Represents the number of the Company’s investment locations
that have been closed by the tenant but remain subject to a lease.




(5)






Percentage of investment portfolio in multiple properties with
a single customer subject to master leases. Approximately 85% of
the investment portfolio involves multiple properties with a
single customer, whether or not subject to a master lease.




(6)






Represents the ratio of purchase price to replacement cost
(new) at acquisition.




(7)






STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio
of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead
expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s
total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense
and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness. The 4-Wall
coverage ratio refers to a unit’s FCCR before taking into account
standardized corporate overhead expense. The average unit FCCR and
4-Wall coverage ratios were 2.9x and 3.6x, respectively.




(8)






Represents the percentage of the Company’s contracts that have
a STORE Score that is investment grade. The Company measures the
credit quality of its portfolio on a contract-by-contract basis
using the STORE Score, which is a proprietary risk measure
reflective of both the credit risk of the Company’s tenants and
the profitability of the operations at the properties. As of June
30, 2018, STORE Capital’s tenants had a median tenant credit
profile of approximately ‘Ba2’ as measured by Moody's Analytics
RiskCalc rating scale. Considering the profitability of the
operations at each of its properties and STORE’s assessment of the
likelihood that each of the tenants will choose to continue to
operate at the properties in the event of their insolvency, the
credit quality of its contracts, or STORE Score, is enhanced to a
median of ‘Baa2’.






 

Capital Transactions

The Company established a new $500 million “at the market” equity

distribution program, or ATM program, in February 2018, and terminated

its previous $400 million ATM Program established in September 2016.

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company sold an aggregate of

approximately 7.1 million common shares at a weighted average share

price of $26.64 and raised approximately $187.3 million in net proceeds

after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.

During the first six months of 2018, the Company sold approximately

11.3 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $25.86

and raised approximately $286.3 million in net proceeds after the

payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.

In March 2018, the Company completed its first public debt offering,

issuing $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured,

investment-grade rated 4.50% Senior Notes, due March 2028. The net

proceeds from the issuance were primarily used to pay down amounts

outstanding under the Company’s credit facility.

In February 2018, the Company expanded its unsecured revolving credit

facility from $500 million to $600 million and the accordion feature

from $300 million to $800 million for a total maximum borrowing capacity

of $1.4 billion. The amended credit facility matures in February 2022

and includes two six-month extension options, subject to certain

conditions.

2018 Guidance

Affirming its 2018 guidance initially presented in November 2017, the

Company currently expects 2018 AFFO per share to be within a range of

$1.78 to $1.84, based on projected 2018 annual real estate acquisition

volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $900 million.

This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,

excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.83 to $0.88 per

share, plus $0.88 to $0.89 per share of expected real estate

depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.07 per share

related to such items as straight-line rent and the amortization of

stock-based compensation and deferred financing costs. AFFO per share is

sensitive to the timing and amount of real estate acquisitions, property

dispositions and capital markets activities during the year, as well as

to the spread achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and

the interest rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions. The

midpoint of our AFFO guidance is based on a weighted average cap rate on

new acquisitions of 7.75% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6

times run-rate net debt to EBITDA.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be

held later today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Scottsdale,

Arizona Time, to discuss second quarter ended June 30, 2018 operating

results and answer questions.



  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168
    (international)


  • Conference call replay available through August 16, 2018: 877-344-7529
    (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)


  • Replay access code: 10122326


  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers,

in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on

its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not

historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the

meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those

sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,”

“may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the

negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,

projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ

materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For

more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please

refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and

Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements

herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be

relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly

disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any

forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in

STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in

events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO

STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S.

generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also

discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from

Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management

believes these two non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors

because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and

investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do

not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not

necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements;

accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as

a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a

statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered

in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by

the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate

Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income,

excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of

depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation

and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata

share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to

include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain non-cash

revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term

operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of

deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in

deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to

its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related

intangibles.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate

meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and

among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of

real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which

are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of

real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating

based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO

provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it

modifies FFO to exclude certain additional non-cash revenues and

expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent

deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based

compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items may cause

short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on long-term

operating performance. The Company believes that these costs are not an

ongoing cost of the portfolio in place at the end of each reporting

period and, for these reasons, the portion expensed is added back when

computing AFFO. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more

meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater

performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and

AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance

metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.



 


 

 

 


 

 

 



STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In thousands, except share and per share data)













 







Three months ended


June 30,






Six months ended


June 30,









2018

 

 

 

2017




2018

 

 

 

2017







(unaudited)




(unaudited)

Revenues:

















Rental revenues




$

124,413




$

108,149




$

244,313




$

210,054


Interest income on loans and direct financing receivables







6,279





5,447





11,800





11,227

Other income




 

513




 

612




 

934




 

898

Total revenues




 

131,205




 

114,208




 

257,047




 

222,179



















 

Expenses:

















Interest





31,925





30,919





61,264





60,559

Property costs





741





1,131





2,082





1,937

General and administrative





10,852





9,289





21,703





19,532

Depreciation and amortization





44,216





37,396





86,526





72,611

Provisions for impairment




 

1,038




 






 

2,608




 

4,270

Total expenses




 

88,772




 

78,735




 

174,183




 

158,909



















 

Income from operations before income taxes





42,433





35,473





82,864





63,270

Income tax expense




 

158




 

147




 

207




 

253

Income before gain on dispositions of real estate





42,275





35,326





82,657





63,017

Gain on dispositions of real estate, net of tax




 

19,926




 

25,734




 

29,504




 

29,433

Net income




$

62,201




$

61,060




$

112,161




$

92,450



















 


Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted:






$

0.31




$

0.35




$

0.57




$

0.55



















 



















 


Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic






 

199,514,368




 

172,661,739




 

197,113,915




 

166,768,835


 





Diluted






 

200,142,303




 

172,661,739




 

197,531,008




 

166,768,835



















 

Dividends declared per common share




$

0.31




$

0.29




$

0.62




$

0.58



















 



















 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 



STORE Capital Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















 









June 30,


2018









December 31,



2017











(unaudited)






(audited)

Assets















Investments:















Real estate investments:















Land and improvements








$

1,997,439







$

1,898,342


Buildings and improvements









4,304,221








3,958,003


Intangible lease assets








 

85,148

 






 

87,402

 

Total real estate investments









6,386,808








5,943,747


Less accumulated depreciation and amortization








 

(497,476

)






 

(426,931

)










5,889,332








5,516,816


Real estate investments held for sale, net


















16,741


Loans and direct financing receivables








 

321,694

 






 

271,453

 

Net investments









6,211,026








5,805,010


Cash and cash equivalents









43,622








42,937


Other assets, net








 

67,092

 






 

51,830

 

Total assets








$

6,321,740

 






$

5,899,777

 















 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Liabilities:















Credit facility








$

115,000







$

290,000


Unsecured notes and term loans payable, net









916,023








570,595


Non-recourse debt obligations of consolidated special purpose
entities, net









1,686,129








1,736,306


Dividends payable









63,614








60,068


Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities








 

89,926

 






 

71,866

 

Total liabilities








 

2,870,692

 






 

2,728,835

 















 

Stockholders' equity:
















Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 375,000,000 shares
authorized, 205,205,239 and 193,766,854 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively











2,052








1,938


Capital in excess of par value









3,668,964








3,381,090


Distributions in excess of retained earnings









(228,487

)







(214,845

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income








 

8,519

 






 

2,759

 

Total stockholders' equity








 

3,451,048

 






 

3,170,942

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity








$

6,321,740

 






$

5,899,777

 















 















 



 

 

 


 

 

 



STORE Capital Corporation



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(In thousands, except per share data)



 



Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations











 





Three months ended


June 30,






Six months ended


June 30,







2018

 

 

 

2017




2018

 

 

 

2017





(unaudited)




(unaudited)

















 

Net income




$

62,201





$

61,060





$

112,161





$

92,450


Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets





43,967






37,227






86,035






72,301


Provision for impairment of real estate


























4,270


Gain on dispositions of real estate, net of tax




 

(19,926

)




 

(25,734

)




 

(29,504

)




 

(29,433

)

Funds from Operations




 

86,242

 




 

72,553

 




 

168,692

 




 

139,588

 

















 

Adjustments:

















Straight-line rental revenue, net:

















Fixed rent escalations accrued





(1,694

)





(1,183

)





(3,523

)





(3,247

)

Construction period rent deferrals





1,405






561






2,122






1,470


Amortization of:

















Equity-based compensation





2,200






1,994






3,666






3,868



Deferred financing costs and other noncash interest expense







2,023






2,081






4,126






4,090


Lease-related intangibles and costs





571






673






1,211






1,177


Provision for loan losses





1,038













2,608









Capitalized interest





(657

)





(251

)





(1,054

)





(560

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt




 



 




 



 




 

(814

)




 



 

Adjusted Funds from Operations




$

91,128

 




$

76,428

 




$

177,034

 




$

146,386

 

















 

Dividends declared to common stockholders




$

63,614

 




$

55,105

 




$

125,007

 




$

104,805

 

















 

Net income per share of common stock: (1)

















Basic and Diluted




$

0.31

 




$

0.35

 




$

0.57

 




$

0.55

 

FFO per share of common stock: (1)

















Basic and Diluted




$

0.43

 




$

0.42

 




$

0.85

 




$

0.84

 

AFFO per share of common stock: (1)

















Basic




$

0.46

 




$

0.44

 




$

0.90

 




$

0.88

 

Diluted




$

0.45

 




$

0.44

 




$

0.89

 




$

0.88

 

















 

