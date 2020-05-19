STORE Capital Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Company to host COVID-19 Update Call on May 27, 2020
Company to attend NAREIT’s virtual REITweek June 2 and 3, 2020
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that Company management will host a call with investors on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 to provide a business update amid COVID-19.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss May rent collections and answer questions:
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
Conference call replay available through June 10, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10144345
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222
STORE Capital also announced that its management will attend NAREIT’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference being held June 2–4, 2020. Management will deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 2 from 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. ET and will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors or Media:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
