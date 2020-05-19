STORE Capital Announces Upcoming Investor Events

STORE Capital Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Company to host COVID-19 Update Call on May 27, 2020

Company to attend NAREIT’s virtual REITweek June 2 and 3, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that Company management will host a call with investors on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 to provide a business update amid COVID-19.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss May rent collections and answer questions:

STORE Capital also announced that its management will attend NAREIT’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference being held June 2–4, 2020. Management will deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 2 from 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. ET and will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors or Media:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

