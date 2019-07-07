SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced the appointment of Andrew Rosivach to the position of Executive Vice President – Underwriting, effective today.
“We are delighted to welcome Andy as a member of our executive team and as the leader of our underwriting process and team,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “As a widely respected former sell-side analyst covering REITs, including the net-lease sector, he knows our history, our company, our sector, our team and our investment approach well. Given his experience, expertise and familiarity with us over the past 15 years, we know that Andy will be a valuable asset to our robust credit team and will play a key role in our continued growth.”
Mr. Rosivach joins STORE Capital from Goldman Sachs & Co., where he was Managing Director and Deputy Financials Business Unit Leader. He joined Goldman in 2012, where he led a six-person research team covering the REIT industry. Prior to that, Mr. Rosivach was a REIT research analyst at Credit Suisse US and Australian Equities from 2004 to 2012. He has also held real estate investment and research positions at U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray, UBS Warburg and Prudential Insurance. He is a CFA charterholder, and graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, double major in Economics and History.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,300 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
