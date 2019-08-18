SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced the appointment of Chad Freed to the position of Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective today.
“All of us are really happy to welcome Chad to the STORE team,” said Christopher Volk, Chief Executive Officer. “As a long-time Arizona resident, Chad was known to us and brings to STORE extensive knowledge and experience stemming from 15 years in public company corporate general counsel service. In addition to his expertise in the areas of SEC compliance, corporate governance and risk mitigation, he also oversaw corporate contractual lease relationships with institutional real estate landlords. As a member of our executive team, Chad’s experience will play a key role in supporting STORE’s continued growth and commitment to best practices in corporate governance.”
Mr. Freed joins STORE Capital from Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI), a provider of transportation technician training, where he served as General Counsel, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Secretary. He previously held positions with Bryan Cave, LLP, including Senior Associate – Corporate Finance and Securities; Mergers and Acquisitions, where he focused on public company representation, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions.
Mr. Freed received a Bachelor of Science in International Business and French from Pennsylvania State University and a Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School. He is admitted to practice law by the Arizona State Bar.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 2,300 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
Media:
Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226