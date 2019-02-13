SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, announced today the

appointment of Rajath Shourie to its Board of Directors, effective

February 13, 2019. Mr. Shourie is re-joining STORE Capital’s Board after

previously serving as a Board member from 2011 to 2016.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raj back to our Board of Directors. He

played a key role on our Board during our formative years through our

IPO in 2014, and for the two years following it,” said Christopher Volk,

STORE’s Chief Executive Officer. “We know that with Raj’s deep

understanding of our industry and our business, combined with his

tremendous track record at Oaktree, one of the leading global

alternative investment firms in the world, he will make an important

strategic contribution to our Board as we continue our growth.”

Following the appointment of Mr. Shourie, STORE Capital’s Board is now

comprised of nine directors, seven of whom are independent.

Mr. Shourie is a Managing Director and co-portfolio manager within

Oaktree’s Distressed Debt group. Prior to joining Oaktree Capital

Management, L.P. in 2002, he worked in the Principal Investment Area at

Goldman, Sachs & Co. and was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Mr. Shourie earned a B.A. in economics from Harvard University. He then

went on to receive an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a

Baker Scholar.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit

centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

