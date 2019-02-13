SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, announced today the
appointment of Rajath Shourie to its Board of Directors, effective
February 13, 2019. Mr. Shourie is re-joining STORE Capital’s Board after
previously serving as a Board member from 2011 to 2016.
“We are thrilled to welcome Raj back to our Board of Directors. He
played a key role on our Board during our formative years through our
IPO in 2014, and for the two years following it,” said Christopher Volk,
STORE’s Chief Executive Officer. “We know that with Raj’s deep
understanding of our industry and our business, combined with his
tremendous track record at Oaktree, one of the leading global
alternative investment firms in the world, he will make an important
strategic contribution to our Board as we continue our growth.”
Following the appointment of Mr. Shourie, STORE Capital’s Board is now
comprised of nine directors, seven of whom are independent.
Mr. Shourie is a Managing Director and co-portfolio manager within
Oaktree’s Distressed Debt group. Prior to joining Oaktree Capital
Management, L.P. in 2002, he worked in the Principal Investment Area at
Goldman, Sachs & Co. and was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co.
Mr. Shourie earned a B.A. in economics from Harvard University. He then
went on to receive an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a
Baker Scholar.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
