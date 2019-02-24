SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally
managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single
Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced
today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of senior
unsecured notes.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay
indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility,
to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general
corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo
Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the
preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when
available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,
or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY
10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, via
standard mail: Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: (866) 803-9204;
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, via standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC,
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention:
Prospectus Department; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, via telephone:
(800) 645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com,
or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue
South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer
Service.
A registration statement relating to these securities became effective
upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that
is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single
Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its
target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of
the largest and fastest-growing net-lease REITs and owns a
well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255
property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49
states.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts, including statements relating to the proposed offering
and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed offering, contain
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified
by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,”
“believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or
“plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or
phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,
projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For
more information on risk factors for the Company’s business, please
refer to the periodic reports and prospectuses and prospectus
supplements the Company files with the Securities and Exchange
Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein
speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied
upon as predictions of future events. The Company expressly disclaims
any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking
statements contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company’s
expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except
as required by law.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Kristen Papke,
310-622-8225
Media:
Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226