SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally

managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single

Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced

today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of senior

unsecured notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay

indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility,

to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general

corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo

Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a

prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the

preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when

available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman

Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,

or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY

10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, via

standard mail: Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long

Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: (866) 803-9204;

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, via standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC,

180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention:

Prospectus Department; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, via telephone:

(800) 645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com,

or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue

South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer

Service.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective

upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor

will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any

such state or jurisdiction.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that

is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single

Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its

target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of

the largest and fastest-growing net-lease REITs and owns a

well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255

property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49

states.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not

historical facts, including statements relating to the proposed offering

and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed offering, contain

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,”

“believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or

“plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or

phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates,

projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ

materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For

more information on risk factors for the Company’s business, please

refer to the periodic reports and prospectuses and prospectus

supplements the Company files with the Securities and Exchange

Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein

speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied

upon as predictions of future events. The Company expressly disclaims

any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking

statements contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company’s

expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events,

conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except

as required by law.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Kristen Papke,

310-622-8225

Media:

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

