SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced that it
has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of
$0.33 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018. The
dividend will be paid on January 15, 2019 to STORE Capital stockholders
of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2018.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
