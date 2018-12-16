SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that it

has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of

$0.33 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018. The

dividend will be paid on January 15, 2019 to STORE Capital stockholders

of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2018.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit

centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

