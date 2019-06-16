SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that it

has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of

$0.33 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019. The

dividend will be paid on July 15, 2019 to STORE Capital stockholders of

record as of the close of business on June 28, 2019.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

more than 2,300 property locations, substantially all of which are

profit centers, in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE

Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller,

310-622-8231

or

Media:

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles