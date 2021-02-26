STORE Capital Releases 2020 Annual Stockholder Letter

Mr. Volk also shares details on the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, mandatory shutdowns, and property closures, and how STORE was able to navigate through economic disruption, along with optimism for the future. “There will be many positives to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. An elevated ability to productively work remotely stands to improve our work-life balance. Likewise, our ability to remotely positively touch and inspire others, as in our inaugural externship program. As for our customers, the pandemic has inspired operational and business model enhancements that stand to make them emerge stronger from this collective experience. With all this in mind, we look forward to the coming years with the excitement for the good we will deliver and the asset class we uniquely and proudly address.”